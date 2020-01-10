WATCH: Trump supporter hilariously stumbles when asked to name one thing the president has done well

A supporter of President Donald Trump found himself completely tongue-tied on Thursday evening after being asked a simple question about what he believes that the president has done well in his three years in office.

In footage taken at Trump’s campaign rally in Ohio, a reporter asked the Trump supporter, “What is something that you believe the president has done well?”

ADVERTISEMENT

The supporter responded by stammering

“Uh, hmmm…” the supporter began. “Mmmmm… I… I… I’m just… I’m not really sure, I just support him.”

Watch the video below.

What is something that you believe the president has done well? pic.twitter.com/UlFeaOtTVR — Vic Berger IV (@VicBergerIV) January 10, 2020