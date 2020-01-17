WATCH: Trump whines to LSU players about being impeached while insisting ‘you’ve got a good president’

President Donald Trump on Friday hosted members of the national champion Louisiana State University football team at the White House — and he took the opportunity to whine about being impeached.

“You’ve got a good [president] now, even though they’re trying to impeach the son of a b*tch!” Trump said, referring to himself. “Can you believe that? Can you believe that? We’ve got the greatest economy we’ve ever had… we got the greatest military, we rebuilt it, we took out those terrorists like… like your football team would have taken out those terrorists.”

Trump then invited the entire team to come into the Oval Office for a photo op.

Watch the video below.

Trump ends LSU event by turning it into a rally: “You got a good [POTUS] now – even though they’re trying to impeach the son of a bitch! Can you believe that?… we took out those terrorists like your football team would’ve taken out those terrorists!” Players look uncomfortable pic.twitter.com/5z6PipzB61 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) January 17, 2020