WATCH: Unhinged man screams at the top of his lungs at Elizabeth Warren and accuses her of loving Iran

An unhinged man on Friday screamed at the top of his lungs at Democratic presidential hopeful Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) while accusing her of being a “fraud” who is fond of Iran.

In a video posted by Mike LaCrosse, a reporter with Boston-based news station WBZ, a man attending a Warren event can be seen standing up and screaming at the Massachusetts senator while campaign staffers try to rein him in.

“You’re a fraud!” he screams at Warren. “I’m a minister! I help rape victims and you’re lying!”

Warren tried to diffuse tension in the room by calmly saying to the man, “It’s good to see you.”

“It’s good to see you!” he shouted back angrily. “I hope you resign!”

He then started to walk away, and attendees at the Warren event started chanting the senator’s name in a show of support.

However, the man wasn’t done just yet, and yelled out, “She likes Iran!”

According to LaCrosse, the man was subsequently removed from the event.

Watch the video below.

A man was just removed from @ewarren Town Hall event in Dover, NH. He was screaming at the senator as she took the stage @wbz #WBZ pic.twitter.com/V6TZqkvHrE — Mike LaCrosse (@MikeLaCrosseWBZ) January 10, 2020

