WATCH: Virginia gun rights activist trashes MSNBC reporter’s live shot by shouting F-bombs
A gun rights activist in Virginia went ballistic on Monday when he saw an MSNBC correspondent reporting from a Second Amendment rally.
NBC’s Gabe Gutierrez was finishing up his live report at the Richmond demonstration when a man burst into the shot.
The man rattled off a string of profanities and capped it off with “f*ck you.” Several security guards blocked the man from getting close to Gutierrez.
“Apologies for some of the background noise you just heard,” MSNBC host Hallie Jackson said as the network cut the sound.
Watch the video below from MSNBC.
Activism
WATCH: Virginia gun rights activist trashes MSNBC reporter’s live shot by shouting F-bombs
A gun rights activist in Virginia went ballistic on Monday when he saw an MSNBC correspondent reporting from a Second Amendment rally.
NBC's Gabe Gutierrez was finishing up his live report at the Richmond demonstration when a man burst into the shot.
The man rattled off a string of profanities and capped it off with "f*ck you." Several security guards blocked the man from getting close to Gutierrez.
"Apologies for some of the background noise you just heard," MSNBC host Hallie Jackson said as the network cut the sound.
Watch the video below from MSNBC.
Activism
WATCH: Ricky Gervais roasts Hollywood as hypocrites at Golden Globes
British filmmaker Sam Mendes on Sunday secured a shock best director win for war epic "1917" at the Golden Globes, which kicked off with a no-holds-barred monologue by host Ricky Gervais that shocked Hollywood's A-listers.
Stars arriving under bright California skies in couture gowns and extravagant jewels were greeted by the British comic's signature cutting one-liners at the awards ceremony, the first of the year building up to next month's Oscars.
"Let's go out with a bang, let's have a laugh at your expense, shall we?" joked Gervais, hosting the awards for the fifth and final time, before tearing into the industry.
Activism
FBI surveillance of Trump aide reflects flaws in secretive FISA system that mostly targets Muslims
Justice Department Inspector General Michael Horowitz said Wednesday the FBI should have considered halting its surveillance of Trump’s campaign aide Carter Page months before it did, after it was revealed that accusations against him may not be credible. Horowitz made the comments while testifying to the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee, saying the FBI used false information to obtain approval to wiretap Trump campaign adviser Carter Page and raising wider concerns about the agency’s use of surveillance. He testified a day after the highly secretive Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court — known as the FISA Court — issued a public order accusing the FBI of misleading the court to gain approval to wiretap Page, and ordering the FBI to propose changes in how its investigators seek permission for domestic surveillance of U.S. citizens by January. Last week, Horowitz issued a first report finding a series of inaccuracies and omissions in the FBI’s surveillance application process. We speak with Ashley Gorski, staff attorney with the National Security Project at the American Civil Liberties Union.