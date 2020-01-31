Quantcast
Connect with us

‘We always reap what we sow’: Senate chaplain delivers blistering impeachment benediction

Published

10 mins ago

on

The Senate chaplain warned lawmakers on Friday to follow the golden rule, which many viewers interpreted as an admonishment of Republicans’ impeachment defense of President Donald Trump.

Barry Black, the chaplain since 2003, delivered the opening benediction Friday before a Republican majority was expected to vote against hearing additional witness testimony, despite another bombshell from former national security adviser John Bolton.

ADVERTISEMENT

“You have summarized ethical behavior in a single sentence,” Black said. “Do for others what you would like them to do for you.”

He then seemed to take aim at GOP senators in his prayer.

“Remind our senators that they alone are accountable to you for their conduct,” Black said. “Lord help them to remember, that they can’t ignore you and get away with it. For we always reap what we sow.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Many viewers praised Black for what they saw as a implicit condemnation of Republicans.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

‘Anyone surprised? Anyone?’: Murkowski buried for ‘no’ vote on witnesses despite Cipollone Ukraine complicity

Published

1 min ago

on

January 31, 2020

By

In what might be the one of the worst cases of political bad timing in U.S. Senate history, Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-AK) announced she would vote with her party and against impeachment witnesses in the trial of Donald Trump just moments after the New York Times implicated White House counsel Pat Cipollone in the president's Ukraine scandal.

Murkowski's decision to help shut down the trial in the GOP-majority Senate as quickly as possible kept Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) from having three GOP lawmakers (the other two are Utah's Mitt Romney and Maine's Susan Collins) call for witnesses.

Continue Reading

Facebook

‘We always reap what we sow’: Senate chaplain delivers blistering impeachment benediction

Published

9 mins ago

on

January 31, 2020

By

The Senate chaplain warned lawmakers on Friday to follow the golden rule, which many viewers interpreted as an admonishment of Republicans’ impeachment defense of President Donald Trump.

Barry Black, the chaplain since 2003, delivered the opening benediction Friday before a Republican majority was expected to vote against hearing additional witness testimony, despite another bombshell from former national security adviser John Bolton.

Continue Reading
 

Facebook

‘The Crown’ bowing out after fifth season

Published

25 mins ago

on

January 31, 2020

By

The television hit series "The Crown" is set to end after the fifth season when Imelda Staunton will play Queen Elizabeth II, the show announced on Twitter on Friday.

Peter Morgan, the creator of the Emmy-winning Netflix show, had initially envisioned six seasons for the period drama but said he realized it was time to pull down the curtain while developing the fifth season.

"At the outset I had imagined 'The Crown' running for six seasons but now that we have begun work on the stories for season five it has become clear to me that this is the perfect time and place to stop," Morgan said in a statement.

Continue Reading
 
 
LEARN MORE
close-image