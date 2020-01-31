‘We always reap what we sow’: Senate chaplain delivers blistering impeachment benediction

The Senate chaplain warned lawmakers on Friday to follow the golden rule, which many viewers interpreted as an admonishment of Republicans’ impeachment defense of President Donald Trump.

Barry Black, the chaplain since 2003, delivered the opening benediction Friday before a Republican majority was expected to vote against hearing additional witness testimony, despite another bombshell from former national security adviser John Bolton.

“You have summarized ethical behavior in a single sentence,” Black said. “Do for others what you would like them to do for you.”

He then seemed to take aim at GOP senators in his prayer.

“Remind our senators that they alone are accountable to you for their conduct,” Black said. “Lord help them to remember, that they can’t ignore you and get away with it. For we always reap what we sow.”

Senate chaplain: "Remind our senators that they alone are accountable to you for their conduct. Lord help them to remember, that they can't ignore you and get away with it. For we always reap what we sow." pic.twitter.com/CNOk5S34dc — Oliver Darcy (@oliverdarcy) January 31, 2020

Many viewers praised Black for what they saw as a implicit condemnation of Republicans.

OMG, Barry Black the state chaplain in the senate tells the gop they will reap what they sow in prayer. — Blackbird singin' in the dead of night (@Blackbird_Fly_1) January 31, 2020

"We always reap what we sow." — Senate Chaplain, sub-praying GOP Senators just now — Charlotte Clymer🏳️‍🌈 (@cmclymer) January 31, 2020

Today's invocation by Senate Chaplain Barry Black sounded especially pointed. #ImpeachmentTrial — Ben Greenman (@bengreenman) January 31, 2020

Senate Chaplain Barry Black be reading the Republicans Senators every time he prays. #RIPGOP #ImpeachmentTrialSham pic.twitter.com/DtoOR3ffOf — Kevin Simmons (@TheSkorpion) January 31, 2020

I hear the chaplain saying Trump is not king and that Senators must rise to do the right thing — Jill Wine-Banks (@JillWineBanks) January 31, 2020

Was the senate chaplain just throwing some serious shade at the senate? — Deanna (@DeannaGarretson) January 31, 2020

Senate Chaplain: "Lord, help them to remember that they can't ignore you and get away with it. For we always reap what we sow." He just subtweeted all republicans while on the US Senate floor😂 — Ethan Somers (@ethanjsomers) January 31, 2020

At this point I'm only watching for Senate Chaplain Barry Black's passive aggressive prayers that would put any Southern grandmother's to shame. — J. Brandon Johnson (@johnsonjoeb) January 31, 2020

If nothing else, the Senate Chaplain is a true patriot. I wonder how much longer he'll have a job after calling out the @SenateGOP every day during the impeachment trial?#DemocracyActionForum https://t.co/lNJpkuAzrv — Bobby Parker aka ⚜🅱️🅾️🅱️🅾️⚜ (@LegionBobo) January 31, 2020

The chaplain trolling the senators every time these hearings begin is something else. It's like a passive-aggressive guilt trip. https://t.co/hOy0xiQaSl — Wade Keller (@thewadekeller) January 31, 2020

Finally, tHe Chaplain came down, on the side of ethics, morals and "doing the right thing;" he warned the GOP (on gods behalf); way to go Chapie.. — Ed Levenson (@LevensonEdward) January 31, 2020

The Senate chaplain warned the Senate in prayer today, saying to God, “They can’t ignore you and get away with it. We always reap what we sow.”

Does McConnell recognize that he & the other Senators & this nation will reap what they are sowing? — Rev. Dr. William J. Barber II (@RevDrBarber) January 31, 2020