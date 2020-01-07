‘We could be in the middle of a full-fledged war’: House Foreign Affairs chairman
On Tuesday, Rep. Eliot Engel (D-NY), the chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, told CNN’s Erin Burnett that the United States could “very well” be in a “full-fledged war” with Iran.
“Chairman, is this now war?” asked Burnett.
“Well, it could very well be, and the president and his crew better figure out a way to sort of tone down everything because we could be in the middle of a full-fledged war, and I don’t think that’s something anybody wants,” said Engel. “There’s no doubt that America would win any kind of war, but the casualties would be horrific. And I don’t think the American people are ready for it. I know Congress is not ready for it. And, you know, you had to expect that there would be some retaliation such as this. I don’t like the regime in Tehran, but I don’t think we want to go to war with them.”
“So, the president earlier today said he would attack — that’s his word, he would attack — in retribution if Iran were to strike any sort of an air base or anything like that,” said Burnett. “And he also, as I mentioned a few days ago, said that he would engage in a disproportionate response if he felt like it and it didn’t matter what Congress said, that he could do that. Do you believe that Secretary Esper, Secretary Pompeo, are going to be able to talk to him tonight and get him to not do something like that?”
“Well, I would hope so,” said Engel. “You know, talk is cheap and bluster is cheap. And we can, you know, all be the toughest guy on the block and dare someone to knock our head off, but that’s really irresponsible.”
10 rockets hit airbase in Iraq where United States troops are based: report
Ten rockets hit an airbase where U.S. soldiers are based in Iraq, CNN reported Tuesday afternoon.
CNN producer Vaughn Sterling said Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, IRGC, took responsibility.
https://twitter.com/vplus/status/1214691589223784449
There is no confirmation that Iran was responsible, though they have been threatening to attack the United States after President Donald Trump killed a top Iranian general.
The Associated Press reported that Iran state TV is also saying that it was Iran that launched “tens” of surface-to-surface missiles.
https://twitter.com/ZekeJMiller/status/1214690431239380992
Exxon being hit by Iran is a bigger risk than American bases being attacked: retired General
Americans around the world are bracing for possible attacks from Iran after President Donald Trump killed a top military general. But retired Maj. Gen. James "Spider" Marks explained that military bases in the Middle East aren't the targets that we should worry about.
In a panel discussion with CNN's Jake Tapper, the host explained that intelligence shows that Iran is moving many of their weaponry. Tapper explained that it's either Iran fleeing and protecting its weapons or preparing to attack.
In the discussion with Tapper and former FBI officer Phil Mudd, Gen. Marks explained that commercial sites and embassies are worse because they don't have the infrastructure to protect and respond the way military bases do.