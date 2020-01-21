‘Weasel’ McConnell blasted for lying in his Senate impeachment speech about following the Clinton precedent

Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-KY) falsely claimed on Tuesday that his proposed impeachment trial rules are the same rules that were used in former President Bill Clinton’s impeachment trial — and he’s getting raked over the coals for it.

Attorney Neal Katyal in particular called out McConnell for not issuing any guarantee about securing documents in witnesses for the trial that could offer more insight into President Donald Trump’s actions.

ADVERTISEMENT

“He will do anything, and say anything, to try to prevent the American people from learning the truth,” Katyal wrote of McConnell. “It should be simple — if the President’s behavior was perfect and beautiful, why are they so afraid of documents and witnesses?”

McConnell argument thus boomerangs. It demonstrates that he will do anything, and say anything, to try to prevent the American people from learning the truth. It should be simple-If the President’s behavior was perfect&beautiful, why are they so afraid of documents+witnesses? — Neal Katyal (@neal_katyal) January 21, 2020

Other political observers had less charitable analyses of McConnell’s opening speech — and one even called him a “lying weasel.”

Check out more reactions below.

ADVERTISEMENT

When #MidnightMoscowMitch compares these #ImpeachmentTrialRules to those used for Bill Clinton, he is missing 2 important pts: 1) Clinton did not directly obstruct the Impeachment inquiry in House 2) GOP Senate majority then did not WANT a real trial because they wanted it over — John Ziegler (@Zigmanfreud) January 21, 2020

This dishonest lecture from McConnell about how they are just following the Clinton precedent is an exact parallel to how he lied about precedent to justify not voting on Merrick Garland. — Matthew Miller (@matthewamiller) January 21, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

McConnell’s message. It’s fair to take the things I like from the Clinton model and fair to change the things I think are fair and might hurt the President. We’re off to a strong, and unfair, start. — Joe Lockhart (@joelockhart) January 21, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

seems all too fitting that Trump’s impeachment trial should commence as a McConnell coverup operation on the tenth anniversary of the Citizens United ruling —

in Auden’s words: “As the clever hopes expire / Of a low dishonest decade” — Philip Gourevitch (@PGourevitch) January 21, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Mitch McConnell is standing on the Senate floor, lying.#ImpeachmentTrial — Darlene McDonald (@VoteDarlene) January 21, 2020

Mitch McConnell is a liar. This process looks NOTHING like the 1999 Clinton impeachment trial. This is an illegitimate show trial that belongs in the Soviet Union, not the United States Senate. — Zac Petkanas (@Zac_Petkanas) January 21, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Wow. Astonishing how deeply @senatemajldr is willing to twist reality to show his alliegance to party over our people. He knows what he’s doing is wrong, yet makes conscious, intentional choices to protect abject corruption. I’ll never understand what could ever be worth this. — Steve Blum (@blumspew) January 21, 2020

McConnell is such a lying weasel — Pat Bagley (@Patbagley) January 21, 2020