Weinstein lawyers ask judge to recuse himself over ‘biased’ rebuke
Harvey Weinstein’s lawyers accused the judge presiding over the disgraced movie producer’s sex crimes trial of bias Wednesday and asked him to recuse himself from the high-profile case.
The astonishing request came a day after Justice James Burke threatened Weinstein, 67, with prison for apparently using his mobile phone in court.
Defense attorney Arthur Aidala said in a letter filed to the New York state court that Burke’s sharp rebuke had been “inflammatory, biased and prejudicial.”
“These comments reflect the court’s animus towards the defendant and have created a situation in which the court’s ‘impartiality might reasonably be questioned,'” Aidala wrote.
Burke scolded Weinstein during Tuesday’s morning session for having his phone out in the Manhattan courtroom.
“Is this really the way you want to land in jail for the rest of your life, by texting in violation of a court order?” the judge asked the defendant.
Weinstein shook his head and denied that he had used his phone.
The reprimand dominated the coverage of day two of Weinstein’s much-anticipated rape trial, which is expected to run until March 6.
Aidala complained that the judge was either suggesting that life in jail was appropriate for phone use in court or that “the court already knew it intended to sentence him (Weinstein) to life in prison.”
“It is without question that damage has been done to the appearance of fairness in this trial,” he wrote.
Aidala cited other examples he said showed bias, including the judge’s refusal to postpone the trial following fresh sex crime charges that were lodged against Weinstein in Los Angeles on Monday.
Weinstein’s defense team claim the timing of the indictment was designed to unfairly influence potential jurors.
The defense also criticized Burke for refusing their request to move the trial out of New York City and for limiting the allotted time to question candidates for the jury.
They said they will ask for the trial to be postponed if a new judge is not reassigned.
Burke did not immediately respond to the motion.
The pre-screening of potential jurors continued Wednesday with many saying they could not determine Weinstein’s fate impartially.
Opening arguments are expected to being on January 22.
Weinstein is accused of sexually assaulting a former production assistant in July 2006 and of raping another woman in 2013.
GOP senator backs War Powers vote after ‘unconstitutional’ briefing from the Trump administration
Conservative Sen. Mike Lee (R-UT) blasted the Trump administration on Wednesday for their "unconstitutional" briefing on why President Donald Trump assassinated Iranian General Qassim Suleimani.
CBS News reporter Kathryn Watson described Lee as "ANGRY."
"It's un-American, it's unconstitutional, and it's wrong," Lee said.
He will now support a vote on the war pushed by Sen. Tim Kaine (D-VA).
Fox News cut away during his statements:
https://twitter.com/atrupar/status/1215023938532712450
https://twitter.com/kathrynw5/status/1215021985710923776
https://twitter.com/igorbobic/status/1215021730877628417
Two-thirds of people around the world say Trump can’t be trusted to make right choice on foreign policy
Low confidence in Trump was expressed even before the president escalated tensions with Iran with the assassination of Qasem Suleimani.
Even before President Donald Trump stunned the international community by ordering the assassination of Iranian military commander Qasem Sufleimani last week, people around the world had little confidence in Trump's handling of global affairs.
In a Pew survey taken of nearly 37,000 people in 33 countries between May and October 2019 and released Wednesday, 64% of respondents said they did not have confidence that Trump would do "the right thing" when making decisions about relations with other countries.
Trump ripped for crisis photo showing ‘a bunch of old white guys’: ‘It’s called The Situation Comedy Room’
The White House on Wednesday released a photo of President Donald Trump huddled with advisors in the Situation Room on Tuesday after Iran launched ballistic missile attacks against U.S. troops in response to America's assassination of Iranian General Qassim Suleimani.
Questions continue to swill over why Trump assassinated Suleimani, when two previous administrations and Israel had both decided such action would be counterproductive.
The photo shows Trump -- arms crossed tightly -- with Vice President Mike Pence, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, and -- as many internet users noted -- "a bunch old white guys."