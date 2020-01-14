Quantcast
West Point cadet busted crowdfunding travel fare for adult film star to be his date to a service academy dance

On Tuesday, the military news website Task & Purpose reported that a cadet at the United States Military Academy West Point tried to bring a porn star to the academy’s Yearling Winter Weekend banquet — and launched a campaign on the crowdfunding website GoFundMe to raise $1,200 for airfare and lodging for his supposed date.

“Diamond Foxxx agreed to go to Y dubs with me if I can pay for her plane ticket and hotel room,” posted the unidentified cadet, who went by the username “Mr. Krabs.” “Problem is I’m on the yuk payroll and I have no money. Please help a young boy’s dream come true.”

According to Task & Purpose, the crowdfunding campaign raised a number of potential ethics concerns, including that members of the U.S. military are not permitted to use their official positions to solicit money.

The page had raised $370 before the cadet locked it down, telling donors, “Some cadets and officers were discomforted by the effort to bring Diamond Foxxx to YWW, so I was advised with those with much higher rank than me to discontinue the campaign and inform the actress I can no longer bring her.” The cadet has requested to remain anonymous so as to avoid prospective employers from seeing his name on a Google search with the words “West Point” and “porn star.”

Diamond Foxxx was unavailable for comment.


Indicted Giuliani associate scrawled reminder to pressure Ukrainian president on Ritz-Carlton stationery

On Tuesday, the House Intelligence Committee released some of the documents turned over by indicted Rudy Giuliani associate Lev Parnas, who allegedly aided in the scheme to use military aid to extort Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky into announcing an investigation into former Vice President Joe Biden.

One of the most eye-catching documents to be released is a hastily-scrawled note, written on stationery from the Ritz-Carlton hotel in Vienna, Austria, which read "get Zalensky [sic] to Annonce [sic] that the Biden case will be Investigated."

House Intel is releasing some of the documents from Lev Parnas - including this scrawled note: "get Zalensky to Annonce that the Biden case will Be Investigated" pic.twitter.com/m3slygGDOj

Florida woman shopped for bomb supplies at a local Walmart — then tried to blow up the store

Emily Stallard, 37, of Tampa, Florida, reportedly compiled bomb-making materials while visiting a local Walmart and then tried to blow up the store.

Stallard built what appeared to be a homemade explosive in a mason jar filled with nails, denatured alcohol, and a candle, according to WFLA. She was reportedly roaming around the store for an hour with her child in tow. A security guard and an off-duty police officer intervened when they saw her attempt to light a candle, presumably to ignite the device.

