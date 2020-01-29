#WeWantWitnesses trends as protesters demand fair trial and end to GOP cover-up
“The American people need to see all the documentary evidence and hear from all potential witnesses. We will not stand for the GOP’s obstruction of justice.”
A coalition of progressive advocacy groups descended on the U.S. capitol Wednesday with plans to engage in “mass non-violent civil disobedience” aimed at pressuring senators to allow witnesses in President Donald Trump’s ongoing impeachment trial.
“We’re going to put an end to Mitch McConnell’s disgraceful cover-up.”
—Public Citizen
The “Swarm the Capitol” event was organized by Center for Popular Democracy Action, Public Citizen, the Poor People’s Campaign, and other grassroots organizations representing hundreds of thousands of Americans nationwide.
“We are calling for a moral impeachment,” Rev. William Barber, co-chair of the Poor People’s Campaign, said at a press conference ahead of Wednesday’s action. “That’s why we’re marching with our allies today.”
With the #WeWantWitnesses later trending on social media, the day of action began with a silent protest inside the Hart Senate Office Building atrium at noon, according to Public Citizen. Demonstrators then marched to the steps of the U.S. Capitol building, where arrests are expected.
“Swarm the Capitol and demand John Bolton be allowed to testify,” Public Citizen tweeted Wednesday, referring to Trump’s former national security adviser. “We’re going to put an end to [Senate Majority Leader] Mitch McConnell’s disgraceful cover-up.”
HAPPENING NOW: Hundreds of protesters swarm Capitol Hill to protest the GOP’s impeachment cover-up.#SwarmTheCapitol #WeWantWitnesses pic.twitter.com/IX6RUUeRrB
— Public Citizen (@Public_Citizen) January 29, 2020
Hundreds of people gathered outside the Capitol Building:
Hundreds rally at the Supreme Court and the Capitol to demand a fair trial with witnesses & documents. Join your voice with theirs: Call your senators! Text CONVICT to 69866 to be connected. #NoCoverUp #WeWantWitnesses pic.twitter.com/jV6zOQL9Tt
— Sierra Club (@SierraClub) January 29, 2020
As Common Dreams reported earlier Wednesday, McConnell told fellow Republican senators behind closed doors late Tuesday that he does not yet have the votes to block witnesses from testifying in Trump’s impeachment trial. A vote on whether to allow witnesses is expected to take place Friday.
A Politico/Morning Consult poll released Wednesday found that 57% of the U.S. public—including 86% of Democrats and 57% of Independents—believe Trump should not be permitted to invoke executive privilege to block witnesses from testifying in the Senate trial. Just 25% of Republicans said the president should not be allowed to invoke executive privilege.
On Tuesday, a Quinnipiac University poll found that 75% of registered voters believe witnesses should be allowed to testify at the impeachment trial, and 53% of voters believe Trump is lying about his actions toward Ukraine.
“The American people need to see all the documentary evidence and hear from all potential witnesses,” the progressive coalition wrote on Facebook ahead of Wednesday’s demonstrations. “We will not stand for the GOP’s obstruction of justice.”
Lindsey Graham and Ted Cruz flop during impeachment trial as Adam Schiff swats down their attempted gotcha question
During the question and answer period of President Trump's impeachment trial this Wednesday, GOP Senators Lindsey Graham (SC) and Ted Cruz (TX) put forth a hypothetical question to Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA), that was read aloud by Justice John Roberts.
"In Mr. Schiff's hypothetical, if President Obama had evidence that Mitt Romney's son was being paid $1 million per year by a corrupt Russian company and Mitt Romney had acted to benefit that company, would Obama have authority to ask that that potential corruption be investigated?" the question read.
Schiff then went to the podium to respond.
Trump lawyer caught making ‘ludicrous’ argument that directly undermines the president’s case
Trump attorney Patrick Philbin on Wednesday got caught making a massively wrong legal argument that actually undermines President Donald Trump's case.
Specifically, Philbin cited the 1974 case "United States v. Nixon" to argue that the president has a right to privacy in keeping his conversations with high-ranking government officials, such as former national security adviser John Bolton, confidential.
Attorney Teri Kanefield, however, pointed out on Twitter that the Supreme Court unanimously ruled against Nixon and ordered him to turn over recordings he'd made of his private conversations to investigators.
Laurence Tribe dunks on Harvard Law colleague Alan Dershowitz for pushing ‘government by egomania’
The debate over impeachment from two of Harvard Law School's most well-known faculty continued on Wednesday as senators asked questions during President Donald Trump's trial.
Harvard Law constitutional law professor Laurence Tribe has been publicly debating Trump defense attorney Alan Dershowitz, who is a professor emeritus at the school.
Tribe said Dershowitz "just argued that a president who believes only he can fix it — who thinks his re-election is vital to the nation — can’t be impeached for abusing his power to corrupt the next election in his favor because by definition he’s doing what he thinks best for the country!!"