‘Where the hell is Bill Barr??’ Trump fans melt down after DOJ seeks jail time for Flynn
This Tuesday, federal prosecutors told a judge that President Trump’s former national security adviser, Michael Flynn, should serve up to six months in jail — a reversal of their earlier recommendation of probation. The switch came after Flynn repeatedly disparaged the FBI and the Justice Department by disseminating conspiracy theories about the investigation into him.
On Twitter, a contingent of Trump supporters decried the decision, saying that Flynn’s treatment was unfair in light of (what they say) are unpunished crimes against Trump perpetrated by the “deep state.”
BREAKING:
The Justice Department is now recommending 6 months of jail time for Gen.Flynn for allegedly lying to the FBI
Where is the jail time for Andrew McCabe who openly ADMITTED to lying to the FBI
Where is HIS indictment?
RT if you’re sick of the two-tiered justice system
— Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) January 7, 2020
General Flynn was set up by FBI and now the DOJ wants 6 months in jail?
Why are the agents who set Flynn up walking free and not in jail?
We know all about the threats you free walking dirty cops.
Pardon General Flynn.
— Kambree Kawahine Koa – Text EMPOWER to 88022 (@KamVTV) January 7, 2020
BREAKING: DOJ now seeks six-month prison sentence for Gen. Flynn!
Ummm how do you go from a recommendation of NO TIME to 6 months in prison? Time for Pres Trump to pardon him, this is absolutely RIDICULOUS!https://t.co/aNd1mgIhpJ
— TRUMP 2020🇺🇸❤WINNING (@RealBoomBoomPow) January 7, 2020
General Flynn's trial was as big a sham as the impeachment trial I think Trump will pardon Flynn on the 28 when he's sentenced
— Craig Knoblock (@CraigKnoblock) January 7, 2020
This is bull. This will not go over well with Flynn’s supporters. We will make the corrupt DOJ absolutely miserable. We will be loud and let the swamp know we are coming for them. There is no real justice for the innocent. But, pedophiles, traitors, theives, murderers are ok. 😡
— Kevin Lyons (@kevinlyonsmagic) January 7, 2020
That is bs. All charges should be dropped! Flynn was charged using corrupt data by corrupt government investigators!
— BJ Quilts Patriot ⭐⭐⭐ (@bjquilts29) January 7, 2020
WTH?? @realDonaldTrump you need to pardon Flynn NOW! This is unacceptable and we the people DEMAND justice! @GenFlynn is a HERO, and deserves honor and respect, not being 💩 on by the corrupt government!
Signed,
Patriots Across America 🇺🇸 https://t.co/1E3yXwvsJL
— TinkerTweets45 ⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@Tinktweets45) January 7, 2020
@DOJPH seeks six-month prison sentence for Gen Flynn @realDonaldTrump BULLCRAP HE DID🚫WRONG! The evidence shows that. He should be able to change his plea. The judge that would not allow him to do so is as corrupt as @FBI entrapped himhttps://t.co/yWCb29mPDo
— Bahookee (@bahookee) January 7, 2020
@SidneyPowell1 Someone in the DOJ that is beyond corrupt does not want Flynn speaking. Where the hell is Bill Barr?? https://t.co/BltIjWsC3f
— FreedomIsn’tFree (@4EverAPatriot) January 7, 2020
Trump whines impeachment is diverting attention from Iran as he goes on an extended Oval Office rant
President Donald Trump whined in the White House Tuesday that his attacks on Iran haven't distracted people away from impeachment.
Pundits and political analysts have speculated that the reason Trump attacked Iran when he did was a means of spurring his image and reelection.
"It really is a shame that we can't focus on all of the things," Trump said about Iran and impeachment. "You know, we talked today about Iran, Iraq, economic development. We have the greatest stock market we've ever had in the history of our country. The greatest economy we've ever had in the history of our country. We're setting records, unemployment records, employment records, we're going to have almost 160 million people working. And we have to work on this partisan scam -- is really a shame, that we have to take time is a shame. All right. That's about it."
Trump’s Pentagon chief insists withdrawal letter was just ‘a draft’ — but Iraq’s prime minister says it’s official policy
Dismissing a letter Iraq’s prime minister says he received from US headquarters, Defense Secretary Mark Esper insisted this Tuesday that the US has no intentions of withdrawing from Iraq in the near future, POLITICO reports.
According to Esper, the letter suggesting the US would withdraw troops from Iraq merely “a draft” that wasn’t meant to be circulated.
“A draft, unsigned letter that was an acquired by an Iraq official has no import. It has no value whatsoever,” Esper said in an interview on CNN. “So the fact that anybody would take it seriously or respond to it, I would say this: The United States is not withdrawing from Iraq.”
Breaking Banner
Trump’s administration tries to claim kicking people off of disability will actually help them
For former soldiers, handicapped people and those facing terminal diseases, disability benefits can be crucial in helping them live their lives with dignity. President Donald Trump is trying to take that away for some people, the Huffington Post reported Tuesday.
"Under the proposed change, the government would look more closely at whether certain disability insurance recipients still qualify as 'disabled' after they’ve already been awarded those benefits," said HuffPo. "While recipients already have to demonstrate their continuing disability every few years, the proposal would ramp up the examinations, potentially running still-eligible beneficiaries out of the program."