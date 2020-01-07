‘Where the hell is Bill Barr??’ Trump fans melt down after DOJ seeks jail time for Flynn

This Tuesday, federal prosecutors told a judge that President Trump’s former national security adviser, Michael Flynn, should serve up to six months in jail — a reversal of their earlier recommendation of probation. The switch came after Flynn repeatedly disparaged the FBI and the Justice Department by disseminating conspiracy theories about the investigation into him.

ADVERTISEMENT

On Twitter, a contingent of Trump supporters decried the decision, saying that Flynn’s treatment was unfair in light of (what they say) are unpunished crimes against Trump perpetrated by the “deep state.”

BREAKING: The Justice Department is now recommending 6 months of jail time for Gen.Flynn for allegedly lying to the FBI Where is the jail time for Andrew McCabe who openly ADMITTED to lying to the FBI Where is HIS indictment? RT if you’re sick of the two-tiered justice system — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) January 7, 2020

General Flynn was set up by FBI and now the DOJ wants 6 months in jail? Why are the agents who set Flynn up walking free and not in jail? We know all about the threats you free walking dirty cops. Pardon General Flynn. — Kambree Kawahine Koa – Text EMPOWER to 88022 (@KamVTV) January 7, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

BREAKING: DOJ now seeks six-month prison sentence for Gen. Flynn! Ummm how do you go from a recommendation of NO TIME to 6 months in prison? Time for Pres Trump to pardon him, this is absolutely RIDICULOUS!https://t.co/aNd1mgIhpJ — TRUMP 2020🇺🇸❤WINNING (@RealBoomBoomPow) January 7, 2020

General Flynn's trial was as big a sham as the impeachment trial I think Trump will pardon Flynn on the 28 when he's sentenced — Craig Knoblock (@CraigKnoblock) January 7, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

This is bull. This will not go over well with Flynn’s supporters. We will make the corrupt DOJ absolutely miserable. We will be loud and let the swamp know we are coming for them. There is no real justice for the innocent. But, pedophiles, traitors, theives, murderers are ok. 😡 — Kevin Lyons (@kevinlyonsmagic) January 7, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

That is bs. All charges should be dropped! Flynn was charged using corrupt data by corrupt government investigators! — BJ Quilts Patriot ⭐⭐⭐ (@bjquilts29) January 7, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

WTH?? @realDonaldTrump you need to pardon Flynn NOW! This is unacceptable and we the people DEMAND justice! @GenFlynn is a HERO, and deserves honor and respect, not being 💩 on by the corrupt government! Signed,

Patriots Across America 🇺🇸 https://t.co/1E3yXwvsJL — TinkerTweets45 ⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@Tinktweets45) January 7, 2020

⁦@DOJPH⁩ seeks six-month prison sentence for Gen Flynn ⁦@realDonaldTrump⁩ BULLCRAP HE DID🚫WRONG! The evidence shows that. He should be able to change his plea. The judge that would not allow him to do so is as corrupt as @FBI entrapped himhttps://t.co/yWCb29mPDo — Bahookee (@bahookee) January 7, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT