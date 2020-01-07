Quantcast
‘Where the hell is Bill Barr??’ Trump fans melt down after DOJ seeks jail time for Flynn

2 hours ago

This Tuesday, federal prosecutors told a judge that President Trump’s former national security adviser, Michael Flynn, should serve up to six months in jail — a reversal of their earlier recommendation of probation. The switch came after Flynn repeatedly disparaged the FBI and the Justice Department by disseminating conspiracy theories about the investigation into him.

On Twitter, a contingent of Trump supporters decried the decision, saying that Flynn’s treatment was unfair in light of (what they say) are unpunished crimes against Trump perpetrated by the “deep state.”

Trump whines impeachment is diverting attention from Iran as he goes on an extended Oval Office rant

17 mins ago

January 7, 2020

President Donald Trump whined in the White House Tuesday that his attacks on Iran haven't distracted people away from impeachment.

Pundits and political analysts have speculated that the reason Trump attacked Iran when he did was a means of spurring his image and reelection.

"It really is a shame that we can't focus on all of the things," Trump said about Iran and impeachment. "You know, we talked today about Iran, Iraq, economic development. We have the greatest stock market we've ever had in the history of our country. The greatest economy we've ever had in the history of our country. We're setting records, unemployment records, employment records, we're going to have almost 160 million people working. And we have to work on this partisan scam -- is really a shame, that we have to take time is a shame. All right. That's about it."

Trump’s Pentagon chief insists withdrawal letter was just ‘a draft’ — but Iraq’s prime minister says it’s official policy

24 mins ago

January 7, 2020

Dismissing a letter Iraq’s prime minister says he received from US headquarters, Defense Secretary Mark Esper insisted this Tuesday that the US has no intentions of withdrawing from Iraq in the near future, POLITICO reports.

According to Esper, the letter suggesting the US would withdraw troops from Iraq merely “a draft” that wasn’t meant to be circulated.

“A draft, unsigned letter that was an acquired by an Iraq official has no import. It has no value whatsoever,” Esper said in an interview on CNN. “So the fact that anybody would take it seriously or respond to it, I would say this: The United States is not withdrawing from Iraq.”

Continue Reading
 

Trump’s administration tries to claim kicking people off of disability will actually help them

31 mins ago

January 7, 2020

For former soldiers, handicapped people and those facing terminal diseases, disability benefits can be crucial in helping them live their lives with dignity. President Donald Trump is trying to take that away for some people, the Huffington Post reported Tuesday.

"Under the proposed change, the government would look more closely at whether certain disability insurance recipients still qualify as 'disabled' after they’ve already been awarded those benefits," said HuffPo. "While recipients already have to demonstrate their continuing disability every few years, the proposal would ramp up the examinations, potentially running still-eligible beneficiaries out of the program."

Continue Reading
 
 