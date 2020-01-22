‘Where’s Justice Roberts?!’ Internet explodes after GOP senator flouts trial rules to give interview to Fox News while in session

On Wednesday evening, Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) appeared to break the rules of the Senate impeachment trial by stepping out of the chamber to give an interview to Fox News’ Tucker Carlson:

Ummm Tucker Carlson got Josh Hawley to step away from the impeachment hearing about an hour ago to give him an interview. Notice how Tucker says “you’re just taking a break from a trial in progress” pic.twitter.com/dH5Jjwmofg — Acyn Torabi (@Acyn) January 23, 2020

Commenters on social media demanded to know why this was being allowed to take place, and why Chief Justice John Roberts wasn’t intervening to discipline Hawley — who once served as one of Roberts’ law clerks — or the rest of the Republican caucus, many of whom have slipped in and out of attendance:

Let me get this straight: You can't bring coffee or tea onto the Senate floor, but you can go do Fox News interviews… https://t.co/snFNeEewQl — (((Charles Young))) (@CharlieYoungEsq) January 23, 2020

I guess since @MarshaBlackburn did it very early this morning & there were no repercussions @HawleyMO figured he might as well do it to! Monkey see monkey do!https://t.co/PGj4YZAfLn — Colleen LR (@Cozy1950) January 23, 2020

They took a half an hour for dinner and resumed at 7:05pm. If he did this interview outside of the dinner break, he broke the rules. I doubt anything will be done about it, Marsha got away with it last night. 🙄 — Jennifer Lodge ⚜️ (@jlodge28) January 23, 2020

He violated his oath to appear on Fox. He should excluded from any future votes. — James (@zebrahunt) January 23, 2020

As a Missourian, I’m embarrassed. — Ramond Wilson (@Almost_Raymond) January 23, 2020