‘Where’s Justice Roberts?!’ Internet explodes after GOP senator flouts trial rules to give interview to Fox News while in session
On Wednesday evening, Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) appeared to break the rules of the Senate impeachment trial by stepping out of the chamber to give an interview to Fox News’ Tucker Carlson:
Ummm Tucker Carlson got Josh Hawley to step away from the impeachment hearing about an hour ago to give him an interview. Notice how Tucker says “you’re just taking a break from a trial in progress” pic.twitter.com/dH5Jjwmofg
— Acyn Torabi (@Acyn) January 23, 2020
Commenters on social media demanded to know why this was being allowed to take place, and why Chief Justice John Roberts wasn’t intervening to discipline Hawley — who once served as one of Roberts’ law clerks — or the rest of the Republican caucus, many of whom have slipped in and out of attendance:
Let me get this straight: You can't bring coffee or tea onto the Senate floor, but you can go do Fox News interviews… https://t.co/snFNeEewQl
— (((Charles Young))) (@CharlieYoungEsq) January 23, 2020
I guess since @MarshaBlackburn did it very early this morning & there were no repercussions @HawleyMO figured he might as well do it to! Monkey see monkey do!https://t.co/PGj4YZAfLn
— Colleen LR (@Cozy1950) January 23, 2020
Against. The. Rules. #Disrespectful https://t.co/fJP67KpD3S
— Laffy (@GottaLaff) January 23, 2020
They took a half an hour for dinner and resumed at 7:05pm. If he did this interview outside of the dinner break, he broke the rules. I doubt anything will be done about it, Marsha got away with it last night. 🙄
— Jennifer Lodge ⚜️ (@jlodge28) January 23, 2020
To appear on TV???? @SenateDems @SenateFloor @NYSenateDems These people should be cited by @JusticeRoberts.
— #MommyJones (@abracadabraNY) January 23, 2020
Where’s CJ Roberts?! pic.twitter.com/Xv0ZT2uAPg
— August (@SaftyInNumbers) January 23, 2020
He violated his oath to appear on Fox. He should excluded from any future votes.
— James (@zebrahunt) January 23, 2020
As a Missourian, I’m embarrassed.
— Ramond Wilson (@Almost_Raymond) January 23, 2020