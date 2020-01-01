Quantcast
White House announces Javanka are headed to Davos — and that Jared outranks Ivanka

Published

3 mins ago

on

On New Year’s Day, the White House announced the presidential delegation that will be attending the World Economic Forum in Davos-Klosters, Switzerland.

The delegation will be led by Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and will include three other cabinet officials.

President Donald Trump’s daughter Ivanka will be part of the delegation, as will her husband, Jared Kushner.

Those interested in palace intrigue may note the fact that the press release cited Ivanka Trump as an “advisor to the president” — while Kushner was billed as a “senior advisor to the president.”


