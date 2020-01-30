White House ditches plan to slash Ukraine aid — will keep funding at current levels: report
According to a new report from the Washington Post, the White House is abandoning past attempts to slash State Department funding for Ukraine, and will now propose keeping military aid for the country at current levels when it releases it new budget.
“The development, confirmed Thursday by a spokesperson for the Office of Management and Budget, comes while President Trump faces an impeachment trial in the Senate over holding up security aid to Ukraine last summer,” the Post’s Erica Werner and Jeff Stein report. “Democrats allege he did so in order to force Kyiv to announce investigations into political rivals, while White House officials contend Trump initiated the delay over concerns about corruption in Ukraine, among other things.”
Trump says Coronavirus outbreak will ‘have a very good ending for us’
President Donald Trump took addressed the outbreak of the Coronavirus while in Michigan where he delivered a speech on the new NAFTA trade deal. As part of the conversation, though it's unclear what he meant by his comments.
According to Wall Street Journal reporter Alex Leary, Trump said that the United States has coronavirus "very well under control" and is working with China.
"We think it's going to have a very good ending for us. That I can assure you," Trump said.
The death rate was slated to surpass SARS on Thursday. According to the World Health Organization, it has officially been classified as a "global health emergency."
Outpouring of grief after missing Mexican monarch butterfly defender Homero Gómez González found dead floating in a well
Human rights advocates and the conservationist's family raised concerns about threats from the illegal logging industry and organized crime.
Mexican conservationist Homero Gómez González was found dead Wednesday, about two weeks after he was reported missing, provoking a wave sorrow from allies and advocates worldwide as they honored his work running a butterfly sanctuary in the state of Michoacán.
Adam Schiff: ‘They’ve just undermined their entire argument’ saying Giuliani was acting on foreign policy
Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) just pointed out another conflicting argument that President Donald Trump's lawyers made that takes down their own arguments.
Pat Philbin told the Senate that there was no foreign policy being carried out by a private citizen, specifically speaking to Rudy Giuliani, who was in Ukraine working to get information for the president. Giuliani even went so far as to send a letter to then newly elected Ukranian President Volodymyr Zelensky, saying he was acting on behalf of, and with the authorization of, the U.S. president.
Philbin said that Giuliani was merely a source of information for the president because he knew about Ukraine and frequently spoke to Trump.