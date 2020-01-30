White House ditches plan to slash Ukraine aid — will keep funding at current levels: report

According to a new report from the Washington Post, the White House is abandoning past attempts to slash State Department funding for Ukraine, and will now propose keeping military aid for the country at current levels when it releases it new budget.

“The development, confirmed Thursday by a spokesperson for the Office of Management and Budget, comes while President Trump faces an impeachment trial in the Senate over holding up security aid to Ukraine last summer,” the Post’s Erica Werner and Jeff Stein report. “Democrats allege he did so in order to force Kyiv to announce investigations into political rivals, while White House officials contend Trump initiated the delay over concerns about corruption in Ukraine, among other things.”

Read more over at The Washington Post.