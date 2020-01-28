White House lawyers’ defense of Trump was ‘grossly misleading and a violation of ethical duties’: Preet Bharara
On CNN Tuesday, former Manhattan U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara pointed out that if White House lawyers had any advance knowledge of former National Security Adviser John Bolton’s testimony, they had an ethical obligation not to hide it from the Senate.
“There is … an ethical question,” said Bharara. “They were asked today in a briefing, where they had a source, who was asked the question, did you review the manuscript, and they said no, we didn’t review the manuscript. They were then asked where you briefed on the contents of the manuscript and they said, that’s all we’re going to say.”
“So they made arguments in the well of the Senate floor that said there’s no witness — essentially, there’s no witness who can say or has said that the president of the United States told them that they were linking aid to these investigations of the Bidens, and that might be, depending on your view, technically true to the letter,” said Bharara. “But it’s grossly misleading, and, I think, a violation of ethical duties.”
‘You are wrong!’ CNN’s Jeffrey Toobin obliterates Alan Dershowitz for insisting presidents can abuse power
On Tuesday's edition of CNN's "Anderson Cooper 360," chief legal analyst Jeffrey Toobin confronted former Harvard Law professor Alan Dershowitz with more evidence against his assertions that presidents cannot be impeached for abuse of power.
"I mean, Alan, you are equating maladministration with the abuse of power," said Toobin. "You are the only scholar who does that."
"Again, you're wrong," said Dershowitz. "Let me give you a cite. Today's New York Times," Professor Nicholas Bowie says that almost exactly. He says that maladministration, abuse of office, abuse of power — read it in The New York Times."
White House lawyers ‘failed wholeheartedly’ to address the obstruction charge: Ex-prosecutor
On CNN Tuesday, former federal prosecutor Laura Coates broke down a critical flaw in the White House legal team's argument in defense of President Donald Trump.
"The defense team's job was essentially to [say], on the one hand, it was insufficient, there was not enough here to show the president had actually done what they said," said Coates. "And when that was really unsatisfying, given all the breadth of information, they pivoted in a way to turn to why this is a problem for the future administrations, prospectively, would be a problem for a future administration."
Coates continued: "And the big thing they are hanging their hats on now is this concept of vagueness, the idea of, look, if you're going to look at impeachment as this extraordinary power, it's got to have the power to deter. Well, it can't do that if it's a general concept of wrongdoing, or if you're using the phrase of, you can't have the president above the law, well then Congress, you can't be above the law and not give some enumerated factors to show how someone could violate abuse of power or concepts in that."