White House lawyers’ Trump defense ‘deteriorated’ as they tried to make the case for the president: CNN’s Toobin

As President Donald Trump’s legal team put forward their defense of the president’s Ukraine scheme at the impeachment trial on Saturday, CNN chief legal analyst Jeffrey Toobin weighed in on the effectiveness of what they had presented.

“There was information put forth today that would allow Republicans to vote against witnesses and to vote for an acquittal,” acknowledged Toobin, offering as an example that the team did a good job at creating doubt over when the Ukrainians knew the foreign aid was cut off. However, “after that I thought it deteriorated.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“I was surprised that Jay Sekulow, who I think is a very fine lawyer, seen him argue in the Supreme Court several times, wandered in the wasteland of the Mueller report, that didn’t seem relevant,” said Toobin. “Mr. Philbin, who is not a spellbinding performer, went on about how it was legitimate in their view not to respond to subpoenas, not to provide any witnesses by the Trump administration. I thought that was a particularly weak performance. But, you know, if you are inclined to the defense point of view, there were facts and arguments to justify your position this morning.”

Watch below: