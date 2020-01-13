White House press secretary defends Trump’s doctored smear of Schumer and Pelosi: Dems ‘almost taking the side of terrorists’
The White House press secretary is defending her boss’ tweeting of a highly-controversial photoshopped meme depicting House Speaker Nancy Pelsoi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer standing by the flag of Iran while wearing Islamic attire.
“I think the president is making clear that the Democrats have been parroting Iranian talking points and almost taking the side of terrorists and those who were out to kill the Americans,” Stephanie Grisham said on Fox News. “I think the President was making the point that the Democrats seem to hate him so much that they’re willing to be on the side of countries and leadership of countries who want to kill Americans.
Watch:
Stephanie Grisham on Trump retweeting an image mocking how Muslims dress: "I think the president is making clear that Democrats are parroting Iranian talking points and almost taking the side of terrorists and those who were out to kill Americans." 😳 pic.twitter.com/zCY6xUUj9p
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) January 13, 2020
White House press secretary defends Trump’s doctored smear of Schumer and Pelosi: Dems ‘almost taking the side of terrorists’
The White House press secretary is defending her boss' tweeting of a highly-controversial photoshopped meme depicting House Speaker Nancy Pelsoi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer standing by the flag of Iran while wearing Islamic attire.
"I think the president is making clear that the Democrats have been parroting Iranian talking points and almost taking the side of terrorists and those who were out to kill the Americans," Stephanie Grisham said on Fox News. "I think the President was making the point that the Democrats seem to hate him so much that they're willing to be on the side of countries and leadership of countries who want to kill Americans.
Breaking Banner
Disgraced Trump-loving congressmen should get nearly 5 years in jail for insider trading: prosecutors
Prosecutors are recommending that disgraced former Rep. Chris Collins (R-NY) get 57 months in jail after he pleaded guilty to insider trading charges.
Axios reports that prosecutors in the case are recommending a harsh punishment for the New York Republican because he "continued to serve in Congress while hiding his crimes."
"In committing insider trading and later lying to federal agents to cover it up, and in continuing to actively serve in the House of Representatives during that time period, Collins came to embody the cynical idea that those in power who make the laws are not required to follow them," the prosecutors wrote in their sentencing memo. "This surely was not lost on him, but it did not cause him to hesitate in making the choice to commit multiple crimes while holding one of the most visible and prestigious jobs in the United States."
First he tried to stop gays from marrying. Now top social conservative thinker wants DOJ to stop people from using porn.
NOM Co-Founder Demands DOJ Prosecute More 'Obscenity' Cases to Reduce 'Proliferation'
The co-founder of the National Organization For Marriage (NOM), having failed to stop same-sex couples from legally marrying nationwide, is turning his sights to pornography. Dr. Robert P. George, who is also a noted Princeton University professor, is calling on Attorney General Bill Barr to ramp up prosecution of "obscenity" cases at the Dept. of Justice to reduce availability of the material.
In a letter Dr. George tells Barr "it appears to me that DOJ is not prosecuting a sufficient number of federal obscenity cases to discourage its proliferation."