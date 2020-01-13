White House press secretary defends Trump’s doctored smear of Schumer and Pelosi: Dems ‘almost taking the side of terrorists’

The White House press secretary is defending her boss’ tweeting of a highly-controversial photoshopped meme depicting House Speaker Nancy Pelsoi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer standing by the flag of Iran while wearing Islamic attire.

“I think the president is making clear that the Democrats have been parroting Iranian talking points and almost taking the side of terrorists and those who were out to kill the Americans,” Stephanie Grisham said on Fox News. “I think the President was making the point that the Democrats seem to hate him so much that they’re willing to be on the side of countries and leadership of countries who want to kill Americans.

Watch:

Stephanie Grisham on Trump retweeting an image mocking how Muslims dress: "I think the president is making clear that Democrats are parroting Iranian talking points and almost taking the side of terrorists and those who were out to kill Americans." 😳 pic.twitter.com/zCY6xUUj9p — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) January 13, 2020