READ IT: White House releases statement after reports multiple bases were targeted with ballastic missiles

Multiple rockets were reportedly fired at one or more airbases housing American troops in Iraq following the funeral for Iranian Gen. Qassim Suleimani.

ABC News reported, “A U.S. official confirms to ABC News that ballistic missiles have been fired from inside Iran at multiple U.S. military facilities inside Iraq on Wednesday morning, local time. The facilities include Erbil in northern Iraq and Al Asad Air Base in western Iraq, the official said.”

White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham issued a statement, but did not offer a press briefing.

“We are aware of the reports of attacks on US facilities in Iraq. The President has been briefed and is monitoring the situation closely and consulting with his national security team,” Grisham said.

The Islamic Republic of Iran also issued a statement.

“The fierce revenge by the Revolutionary Guards has begun,” Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said in a statement.