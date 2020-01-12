Quantcast
Connect with us

White House says Trump will issue new rules to expand ‘constitutional prayer’ in public schools

Published

23 mins ago

on

President Donald Trump plans to introduce new guidance for expanding “constitutional prayer” in public schools.

According to CBS News broadcaster Steven Portnoy, Trump’s schedule for Thursday includes an announcement about “guidance on constitutional prayer in public schools.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The details of Trump’s guidance were not immediately available but the president is on record suggesting that he wants to expand prayer in public schools under the guise of First Amendment rights.

On Saturday, Trump attorney Jay Sekulow condemned schools for practicing “Buddhist Meditation,” which he said was different than “Christian meditation.”

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

White House says Trump will issue new rules to expand ‘constitutional prayer’ in public schools

Published

22 mins ago

on

January 12, 2020

By

President Donald Trump plans to introduce new guidance for expanding "constitutional prayer" in public schools.

According to CBS News broadcaster Steven Portnoy, Trump's schedule for Thursday includes an announcement about “guidance on constitutional prayer in public schools.”

In addition to China trade deal signing on Wednesday, WH says Trump’s week will include announcing “guidance on constitutional prayer in public schools” on Thursday.

— Steven Portnoy (@stevenportnoy) January 12, 2020

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

‘Mark Esper is not a serious person’: Defense secretary pounded for ‘astoundingly embarrassing’ Sunday show interviews

Published

60 mins ago

on

January 12, 2020

By

Defense Secretary Mark Esper made the morning show rounds on Sunday, ostensibly to provide cover for the Trump administration’s claim that Iranian General. Qassem Soleimani posed an “imminent threat” to United States personnel prior to his assassination. In doing so, however, Esper highlighted the administration’s evolving justifications for launching the strike that killed Soleimani, and contradicted President Donald Trump’s unsubstantiated claim the Iranian commander was planning an attack on “four embassies” in the region.

Speaking with CNN’s Jake Tapper, Esper insisted Trump “never said there was specific intelligence to four different embassies.”

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Trump buried in scorn for self-pitying tweet that he now has ‘the stigma of Impeachment attached’ to his name

Published

2 hours ago

on

January 12, 2020

By

As part of his Twitter barrage on Sunday, Donald Trump whined about the unfairness of having the "stigma" of being impeached attached to his name and said the whole proceeding is an affront to millions of voters.

After lashing out House Speaker Nancy (D-CA) and Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA), the president turned self-reflective and lamented the damage he feels has been done to his reputation.

"Why should I have the stigma of Impeachment attached to my name when I did NOTHING wrong? Read the Transcripts! A totally partisan Hoax, never happened before. House Republicans voted 195-0, with three Dems voting with the Republicans. Very unfair to tens of millions of voters!" he tweeted.

Continue Reading
 
 