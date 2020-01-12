White House says Trump will issue new rules to expand ‘constitutional prayer’ in public schools

President Donald Trump plans to introduce new guidance for expanding “constitutional prayer” in public schools.

According to CBS News broadcaster Steven Portnoy, Trump’s schedule for Thursday includes an announcement about “guidance on constitutional prayer in public schools.”

In addition to China trade deal signing on Wednesday, WH says Trump’s week will include announcing “guidance on constitutional prayer in public schools” on Thursday. — Steven Portnoy (@stevenportnoy) January 12, 2020

The details of Trump’s guidance were not immediately available but the president is on record suggesting that he wants to expand prayer in public schools under the guise of First Amendment rights.

On Saturday, Trump attorney Jay Sekulow condemned schools for practicing “Buddhist Meditation,” which he said was different than “Christian meditation.”

Despite what some want you to believe, there's a difference between #Buddhist meditation & #Christian meditation. They are not the same, and there is no reason why our children should be forced to participate in Buddhist-based mindfulness in the classroom. https://t.co/YMRKDR84rN — Jay Sekulow (@JaySekulow) January 11, 2020

