Quantcast
Connect with us

White male rage is Team Trump’s only response to impeachment — we shouldn’t put up with this

Published

2 hours ago

on

- Commentary

They have just two jobs on “Saturday Night Live”: to be funny and somehow capture the American zeitgeist. The 2019-20 version of the show has mostly been a letdown on that first mission, although no o…

Read More

ADVERTISEMENT

Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Commentary

Conservatives resort to the ‘get over it’ defense after Bolton makes it impossible to conceal Trump’s guilt

Published

49 mins ago

on

January 27, 2020

By

Back in October, in midst of the exposure of a plot by Donald Trump to cheat in the 2020 election by extorting the Ukrainian president to interfere on his behalf, acting White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney tried a novel strategy to defend his big orange boss: Telling the public to "get over it."

This article was originally published at Salon

After admitting to reporters during a press conference that Trump had, in fact, held up military aid in order to force Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to offer public support for Trump's cockamamie conspiracy theories about Democrats, Mulvaney sneeringly said, "I have news for everybody: Get over it."

Continue Reading

Commentary

Senate Republicans may have realized they neutered themselves for nothing after Bolton’s revelations

Published

2 hours ago

on

January 27, 2020

By

I argued last week the Senate Republicans neutered themselves when they voted down amendments creating procedures worthy of “the world’s greatest deliberative body.”

All 53 decided against issuing new subpoenas, entering to new evidence and calling for new witnesses. They decided against accountability, transparency and due process.

This article was originally published at The Editorial Board

As a consequence, they created a kangaroo court mocking America’s separation of powers. As a consequence, they revealed themselves, as one Twitter follower put it, to be “a party of moral relativism, ethical nihilism and legal sophism.” Or, like, fascism.

Continue Reading
 

Commentary

White male rage is Team Trump’s only response to impeachment — we shouldn’t put up with this

Published

2 hours ago

on

January 27, 2020

By

Continue Reading
 
 
Help Raw Story Uncover Injustice. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1 and go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image