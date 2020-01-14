Why did Mike Bloomberg’s campaign just tweet the mayor as a meatball? The internet is seriously confounded

A dripping meatball sub or a massive piece of pizza folded in half are staples in New York City, but in a tweet from former Mayor Michael Bloomberg’s campaign team has even Italian food connaisseurs scratching their heads.

SPOT THE MEATBALL THAT LOOKS LIKE MIKE. pic.twitter.com/CkzdgwpzdI — Team Bloomberg (@Mike2020) January 15, 2020

Bloomberg isn’t competing in early primary and caucus states and instead has been running over $100 million in advertising for “super Tuesday” primary states, including California.

The strange tweet brought questions, but naturally, it brought mockery from anti-Bloomberg Twitter users. Some proposed other options for large brown lumps of things that they consider to be Bloomberg. Others were grateful for the moment of humor as another Democratic debate dragged on. Some said they’d like to eat Bloomberg. There were even some who recalled the classic “Saturday Night Live” skit for Schweddy Balls. Finally, there are the conspiracy theorists who believe this tweet was to get the internet to talk about Bloomberg during the debate.

You can see the responses to the tweet below:

For when you need a big laugh after listening to Amy Klobuchar for an hour. https://t.co/7Ai7Cg4Bym — Roxanne Cooper (@AlterRox) January 15, 2020

The Italian takeout in New York is very expensive. — Just Plain Old Ordinary Pezzulo (@mary_pezzulo) January 15, 2020

How much did this meme cost you in consultant fees? — Tom Taylor (@TomForUtah) January 15, 2020

Where exactly would you say you are headed with this feed? — pourmecoffee (@pourmecoffee) January 15, 2020

Neat how you're leaning into the whole "eat the rich" thing — Creighton M (@CreightonOTE) January 15, 2020

He’s been eaten — lutra libre (@otter_weekend) January 15, 2020

I’m eating him! — WE WUZ IRISH! (@StuckinclownW) January 15, 2020

This is a crime against my people. — Robyn Pennacchia (@RobynElyse) January 15, 2020

MEATBALL BLOOMBERG MEATBALL BLOOMBERG — Nick 🌐 (@NicholasElodeon) January 15, 2020

Just pay me to not post anything and it'll be better content — Ben McDonald (@Bmac0507) January 15, 2020

Some people see Jesus on toast or the Virgin Mary in a pane of glass. Mike Bloomberg wants you to see him in a meatball. https://t.co/yGHGFsYpyP — Dan Marrero (@pennyslug20) January 15, 2020

Note: I do not want to see the Mike Bloomberg meatball any more, so please stop sharing it. Thank you — Mathew Ingram (@mathewi) January 15, 2020

Bloomberg is trying to bait us so we’ll talk about him. Don’t take the meatball bait! https://t.co/TJJFBXw3fp — Ken Webster jr🇺🇸🌎 (@KenWebsterII) January 15, 2020

My therapist: “Meatball Michael Bloomberg isn’t real and can’t hurt you.” Meatball Michael Bloomberg: https://t.co/01aUtImw0R — Justine Sanders (@JustineAnnSand) January 15, 2020

Mike Bloomberg's team is posting meatball gifs while campaigns debate sending our young people to war to kill young people for Wall Street profit. They don't care about us.#DemDebate pic.twitter.com/K0BioXz8qz — CPD Action (@CPDAction) January 15, 2020

