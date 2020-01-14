Wisconsin lost 10% of dairy farms last year amid Trump’s trade war with China

According to data from the Wisconsin’s Department of Agriculture, Trade, and Consumer Protection, the state lost 10 percent of its dairy farmers in 2019, Business Insider reports.

It’s the biggest one-year loss on record, and highlights the impact of Trump’s trade wars.

In response to Trump’s trade wars against China, the country slashed its purchases of American dairy products in half, throwing many farmers out of business as a result, making the already shaky economic environment for small dairy farms even worse.

Trump won Wisconsin by a razor-thin margin in 2016, making it a likely battleground state in 2020.