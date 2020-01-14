Florida woman shopped for bomb supplies at a local Walmart — then tried to blow up the store

Emily Stallard, 37, of Tampa, Florida, reportedly compiled bomb-making materials while visiting a local Walmart and then tried to blow up the store.

Stallard built what appeared to be a homemade explosive in a mason jar filled with nails, denatured alcohol, and a candle, according to WFLA. She was reportedly roaming around the store for an hour with her child in tow. A security guard and an off-duty police officer intervened when they saw her attempt to light a candle, presumably to ignite the device.

Stallard has since been charged with several felonies, which included attempted arson of a structure, fire bombing, contributing to the delinquency of a minor, child abuse and battery on a law enforcement officer.

“This woman had all the supplies she needed to cause mass destruction at her disposal,” Sheriff Chad Chronister said in a statement.

Stallard’s bond has been set at $8,500.