‘Wow’: CNN’s Jake Tapper stunned by Sen. Rick Scott’s factually-impaired attack on Joe Biden
Sen. Rick Scott (R-FL) has launched a new ad attacking 2020 presidential candidate Joe Biden just ahead of the caucuses this coming Monday, declaring that despite the Democrats’ ongoing impeachment effort against President Trump, the “real story here is the corruption Joe Biden got away with.” According to the Wall Street Journal, the ad buy was worth $19,000 and will appear on local cable TV in Des Moines, Iowa.
On CNN this Wednesday, Jake Tapper was taken aback by the ad’s message, saying, “Wow!” after airing a clip of the ad.
“That is just astounding,” Tapper said incredulously before offering his own fact check of the ad.
“When Vice President Biden called for the firing of the Ukrainian prosecutor, he was carrying out US policy in accordance with what anti-corruption activists in Ukraine wanted done … he was carrying out what the International Monetary Fund wanted done, the World Bank, European allies — one can certainly question whether Hunter Biden should have been on the board of a Ukrainian company during the period that his father was running Ukrainian policy in the United States, but there has been no proof that Vice President Biden did anything corrupt whatsoever.”
Watch:
‘Wow’: CNN’s Jake Tapper stunned by Sen. Rick Scott’s factually-impaired attack on Joe Biden
Sen. Rick Scott (R-FL) has launched a new ad attacking 2020 presidential candidate Joe Biden just ahead of the caucuses this coming Monday, declaring that despite the Democrats' ongoing impeachment effort against President Trump, the "real story here is the corruption Joe Biden got away with." According to the Wall Street Journal, the ad buy was worth $19,000 and will appear on local cable TV in Des Moines, Iowa.
On CNN this Wednesday, Jake Tapper was taken aback by the ad's message, saying, "Wow!" after airing a clip of the ad.
‘Are you done?’ The View audience goes wild as Whoopi Goldberg cuts off Alan Dershowitz during combative interview
"The View" host Whoopi Goldberg clashed with Alan Dershowitz after he refused to move on from an argument and let the other co-hosts ask questions.
The Harvard Law professor emeritus appeared Wednesday on the daily talk show after defending President Donald Trump from his impeachment trial, where he argued that Democrats had not proven he broke any laws -- which he defined was the standard for conviction by the Senate.
"I'm not arguing about witnesses," Dershowitz said. "What I'm saying is, the charge of obstruction of Congress and abuse of power are not within the constitutional terms high crimes and misdemeanors. The framers rejected terms just like that. They rejected maladministration as a potential term and maladministration is virtually the same as abuse of power."
‘It’s pretty much over’: Ex-RNC chief Michael Steele says ruse to call witnesses is ‘head fake’ by McConnell
Former Republican National Committee Chairman Michael Steele on Wednesday said that the Senate trial of President Donald Trump is "over" for all practical purposes.
Steele shot down reporting that House Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) does not have the votes to prevent witnesses from being called in the impeachment trial.
"At the end of the day, there will be no more witnesses added to this conversation," Steele told an MSNBC panel. "This is pretty much over. I mean, I think we just need to wrap our heads around that and think about the longer game to come."