‘Wow’: CNN’s Jake Tapper stunned by Sen. Rick Scott’s factually-impaired attack on Joe Biden

Sen. Rick Scott (R-FL) has launched a new ad attacking 2020 presidential candidate Joe Biden just ahead of the caucuses this coming Monday, declaring that despite the Democrats’ ongoing impeachment effort against President Trump, the “real story here is the corruption Joe Biden got away with.” According to the Wall Street Journal, the ad buy was worth $19,000 and will appear on local cable TV in Des Moines, Iowa.

On CNN this Wednesday, Jake Tapper was taken aback by the ad’s message, saying, “Wow!” after airing a clip of the ad.

“That is just astounding,” Tapper said incredulously before offering his own fact check of the ad.

“When Vice President Biden called for the firing of the Ukrainian prosecutor, he was carrying out US policy in accordance with what anti-corruption activists in Ukraine wanted done … he was carrying out what the International Monetary Fund wanted done, the World Bank, European allies — one can certainly question whether Hunter Biden should have been on the board of a Ukrainian company during the period that his father was running Ukrainian policy in the United States, but there has been no proof that Vice President Biden did anything corrupt whatsoever.”

Watch: