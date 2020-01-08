Yale law professor says Trump tweet ‘threatens to break several laws’
After the killing of Iranian military commander Qasem Soleimani during a U.S. airstrike, President Donald Trump went to Twitter and threatened to launch additional attacks against Iran. Attorney Jerry Lambe, in a January 6 article for Law & Crime, examines the reactions of some legal experts to one of those tweets — including a Yale law professor who believes the tweets might have violated U.S. and international law.
On January 5, Trump tweeted, “These Media Posts will serve as notification to the United States Congress that should Iran strike any U.S. person or target, the United States will quickly & fully strike back, & perhaps in a disproportionate manner. Such legal notice is not required, but is given nevertheless!”
According to Yale law professor Oona A. Hathaway, that tweet “threatens to break several laws. First, the President cannot notify Congress under the War Powers Resolution by tweet.”
Hathaway asserted that Trump’s claim that “legal notice is not required” is blatantly false: whenever the president brings the U.S. armed forces into “hostilities,” Hathaway tweeted, he is required to formally notify Congress within 48 hours.
Trump, according to Hathaway, is “also obligated” to “consult with Congress before introducing United States Armed Forces into hostilities.”
Hathaway also tweeted that Trump is “promising a perhaps … disproportionate’ strike in response — that’s another promise of an international law violation. Any action taken in self-defense…. must be necessary and proportionate to the threat posed.”
This tweet threatens to break several laws. First, the President cannot notify Congress under the War Powers Resolution by tweet. 1/ https://t.co/tf5m8gXzCh
— Oona Hathaway (@oonahathaway) January 5, 2020
Second, he claims "[s]uch legal notice is not required." That's not true. Any time the president involves the armed forces into "hostilities," he must–at a minimum–notify Congress within 48 hours. 2/
— Oona Hathaway (@oonahathaway) January 5, 2020
Third, he is also obligated to "in every possible instance . . . consult with Congress before introducing United States Armed Forces into hostilities or into situation where imminent involvement in hostilities is clearly indicated by the circumstances . . ." under the WPR. 3/
— Oona Hathaway (@oonahathaway) January 5, 2020
Anna Massoglia, a researcher at the Center for Responsive Politics, tweeted that she was “dumbfounded” by Trump’s tweet, having recently pitched such a scenario for a research project. And attorney Mark Zaid, who is representing the whistleblower in the Ukraine scandal and Trump’s impeachment, was critical of Trump’s tweet as well.
Zaid asserted, “This is not how legitimate government process works…. It’s imperative we not concede it can work this way simply because a president is addicted to Twitter. Members of Congress of both parties, this is fundamental issue of separation of powers involving YOUR authority. Step up.”
Dumbfounded. A U.S. President notifying Congress of military action under the War Powers Act on Twitter is *the exact example* I used to pitch researching lack of legal frameworks covering world leaders' social media in law school–but was "too theoretical" https://t.co/PoDdSBmrJL
— Anna Massoglia (@annalecta) January 6, 2020
This is not how legitimate government process works. It's imperative we not concede it can work this way simply because a president is addicted to Twitter.
Members of Congress of both parties, this is fundamental issue of separation of powers involving YOUR authority. Step up. https://t.co/kbhU6WPPeq
— Mark S. Zaid (@MarkSZaidEsq) January 6, 2020
Commentary
Trump’s severe mental impairments are now unleashing global catastrophes: psychiatrists
As predicted by leading mental health professionals several years ago, Donald Trump’s emotional and psychological collapse continues unabated. In his third year in office, the president has demonstrated through his public and private behavior that he is mentally unwell. The pressures of the impeachment process have only worsened Trump's condition. There will be no bottom. Trump’s mental decompensation and associated downward spiral will only get worse. This is both a national and global crisis.
CNN
Dem senator calls out Lindsey Graham’s Iran saber-rattling: ‘That will lead us directly to war’
Sen. Dick Durbin (D-IL) called out fellow Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) for escalating tensions with Iran.
The Middle Eastern country launched a missile attack on U.S. troops in Iraq in response to President Donald Trump's order to assassinate Iranian general Qassim Suleimani, and the South Carolina Republican denounced the strike as an act of war.
"I can tell you that that approach by Sen. Graham is one that will lead us directly into war," Durbin said. "It is a confrontational approach instead of a measured approach."
‘Kicking the can to next week is irresponsible’: Progressives rebuke Pelosi for delaying Iran War Powers vote
"Every day we wait is a message from Congress to Trump to continue this march to war."
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi faced immediate backlash from progressives Tuesday night after she informed congressional Democrats of her decision to delay the planned vote on a War Powers Resolution to constrain President Donald Trump's authority to launch further military attacks on Iran.
Pelosi's decision to push the vote back to next week, first reported by CNN, came shortly after Iran retaliated for the assassination of General Qasem Soleimani with missile attacks on U.S. airbases in Iraq. A House War Powers vote was expected as early as Wednesday.