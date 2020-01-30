‘You know your client is guilty!’ Adam Schiff burns down Trump lawyers’ ‘descent into constitutional madness’
Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) on Thursday criticized President Donald Trump’s legal team for arguing that the president can shake down foreign countries for dirt on his political opponents because his reelection is in the “national interest.”
When asked about Trump attorney Alan Dershowitz’s expansive views of presidential powers that now include extorting foreign governments in the name of winning elections, Schiff expressed astonishment that such views were even being debated.
“It’s astonishing that on the floor of this body someone would make this argument,” he said. “Now, it didn’t begin that way… but what we have seen over the last couple days is a descent into constitutional madness, because that way madness lies.”
Schiff went on to say that he could only imagine Dershowitz making such an argument because he can no longer dispute the damning facts that have been gathered about the president’s actions.
“The only reason that you’d make that argument is you know your client is guilty, dead to rights!” he said.
"The only reason you make that argument is because you know your client is guilty." @RepAdamSchiff blasts Dershowitz's absurd argument that Trump can do whatever he wants to get reelected if he thinks it's in the country's "best interest":
— CAP Action (@CAPAction) January 30, 2020
