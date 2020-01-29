‘You’re lying again’: Twitter fires back at Lindsey Graham’s claim that ‘Biden’s behavior was harmful to the United States’

In a series of tweets this Wednesday, Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) gave his opinion that additional testimony in the impeachment effort against President Trump is “unnecessary,” regardless of the leaked revelations from an unpublished manuscript of John Bolton’s upcoming book. According to Graham, “one could assume everything attributable to John Bolton is accurate and still the House case would fall well below the standards to remove a president from office.”

Graham then turned the focus of his thread to Joe Biden, writing that “there is ample evidence for the President to be concerned about conflicts of interest on behalf of Hunter Biden and that Vice President Joe Biden’s failure to take appropriate action was unacceptable.”

Graham later added that there is a “mountain of evidence to suggest the Bidens’ behavior was harmful to the United States.”

This combination, in my view, undercut America’s message on reforming corruption in Ukraine. There is a mountain of evidence to suggest the Bidens’ behavior was harmful to the United States. — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) January 29, 2020

Graham’s contention, of course, was met with a wave of pushback from Trump’s critics on Twitter:

This is not about Biden, I repeat this is not about Biden. It’s about getting to the truth about the clear shadow policy channels established by Giuliani — tired citizen (@tiredcitizenn) January 29, 2020

Shame on you. You were there! You know Biden acted under the OFFICIAL position of the United States foreign policy and that it had nothing to with his son. Otherwise there would have a been a Justice Dept investigation before now. You know the truth. This is a #GOPCoverup. Period — Thiscantbehappening (@ShereeOrigi) January 29, 2020

This attempt at gaslighting has failed,

Better luck next time!

Thank you for playing!

Next contestant, please!#CorruptComplicitGOP — Amontaful asks Senator Toomey to #DoTheRightThing (@acmonta) January 29, 2020

Absolutely not true.

you're lying again.

Biden acted on the policy dictated by our government not on his personal agenda. Trump tried to use his power to extort an investigation from Ukraine on his political opponent. Trump is corrupt! — Phydeauz (@Phydeauz) January 29, 2020

Of greater concern to most Americans is the corruption taking place right here, right now with this lawless administration and the senators that enable it. — Hank (@hammerinhankhar) January 29, 2020

Where is this mountain of evidence. Rudy said he gave it to Fox Entertainment and they say they have not seen the evidence. So Lindsey, let's see that mountain of evidence. — ChiefCoyote (@MaryolineS) January 29, 2020

John McCain is spinning in his grave over your complicity and corruption in service to Trump. Shame on you — Mamakuzzy (@mamakuzzy) January 29, 2020

Scared of the truth? — Mary Ehret (@NativePalate) January 29, 2020

You know, Trump will come for you one day, Lindsey. It will be a time when it's good for him, you'll be expendable, and nobody will be willing to defend you. And you'll deserve their scorn. — gilley (@gilleyish) January 29, 2020