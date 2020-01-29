Quantcast
‘You’re lying again’: Twitter fires back at Lindsey Graham’s claim that ‘Biden’s behavior was harmful to the United States’

1 hour ago

In a series of tweets this Wednesday, Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) gave his opinion that additional testimony in the impeachment effort against President Trump is “unnecessary,” regardless of the leaked revelations from an unpublished manuscript of John Bolton’s upcoming book. According to Graham, “one could assume everything attributable to John Bolton is accurate and still the House case would fall well below the standards to remove a president from office.”

Graham then turned the focus of his thread to Joe Biden, writing that “there is ample evidence for the President to be concerned about conflicts of interest on behalf of Hunter Biden and that Vice President Joe Biden’s failure to take appropriate action was unacceptable.”

Graham later added that there is a “mountain of evidence to suggest the Bidens’ behavior was harmful to the United States.”

Graham’s contention, of course, was met with a wave of pushback from Trump’s critics on Twitter:

