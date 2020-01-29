‘You’re lying again’: Twitter fires back at Lindsey Graham’s claim that ‘Biden’s behavior was harmful to the United States’
In a series of tweets this Wednesday, Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) gave his opinion that additional testimony in the impeachment effort against President Trump is “unnecessary,” regardless of the leaked revelations from an unpublished manuscript of John Bolton’s upcoming book. According to Graham, “one could assume everything attributable to John Bolton is accurate and still the House case would fall well below the standards to remove a president from office.”
Graham then turned the focus of his thread to Joe Biden, writing that “there is ample evidence for the President to be concerned about conflicts of interest on behalf of Hunter Biden and that Vice President Joe Biden’s failure to take appropriate action was unacceptable.”
Graham later added that there is a “mountain of evidence to suggest the Bidens’ behavior was harmful to the United States.”
This combination, in my view, undercut America’s message on reforming corruption in Ukraine. There is a mountain of evidence to suggest the Bidens’ behavior was harmful to the United States.
Graham’s contention, of course, was met with a wave of pushback from Trump’s critics on Twitter:
This is not about Biden, I repeat this is not about Biden. It’s about getting to the truth about the clear shadow policy channels established by Giuliani
Shame on you. You were there! You know Biden acted under the OFFICIAL position of the United States foreign policy and that it had nothing to with his son. Otherwise there would have a been a Justice Dept investigation before now. You know the truth. This is a #GOPCoverup. Period
This attempt at gaslighting has failed,
Better luck next time!
Thank you for playing!
Next contestant, please!#CorruptComplicitGOP
Bidens are not on trial. However @realDonaldTrump is. #WeWantWitnesses
Absolutely not true.
you're lying again.
Biden acted on the policy dictated by our government not on his personal agenda. Trump tried to use his power to extort an investigation from Ukraine on his political opponent. Trump is corrupt!
Of greater concern to most Americans is the corruption taking place right here, right now with this lawless administration and the senators that enable it.
Where is this mountain of evidence. Rudy said he gave it to Fox Entertainment and they say they have not seen the evidence. So Lindsey, let's see that mountain of evidence.
John McCain is spinning in his grave over your complicity and corruption in service to Trump. Shame on you
Scared of the truth?
You know, Trump will come for you one day, Lindsey. It will be a time when it's good for him, you'll be expendable, and nobody will be willing to defend you. And you'll deserve their scorn.
WATCH: Adam Schiff blows up Alan Dershowitz’s argument and asks GOP how they’d react if Obama extorted Ukraine
Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) on Wednesday tore apart Trump attorney Alan Dershowitz's argument that President Donald Trump's quid-pro-quo agreement involving military aid to Ukraine and investigations into former Vice President Joe Biden was perfectly acceptable.
Earlier at the trial, Dershowitz argued that the president could justify launching any investigations into Biden on the grounds that he sincerely believed that winning his election was in the public interest.
Schiff proceeded to tear this to pieces by asking Republican Senators how they'd feel if they found out Obama was extorting a foreign country to get dirt on Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT), who was Obama's opponent in the 2012 presidential election.
Ted Cruz bombarded with mockery as his tweet attacking ‘criminal’ Lev Parnas backfires
After being granted with gallery tickets by Sen. Chuck Schumer's office to be a spectator of President Trump's impeachment trial this Wednesday, indicted Ukraine-born businessman Lev Parnas had his hopes dashed when he was turned away by Senate security because he was wearing a court-ordered ankle monitor -- a violation of Senate rules that ban all electronics from the chamber.
The news amused Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX), who took to Twitter and wasted no time pointing out Parnas's status as a defendant.
Mike Pompeo labeled ‘a disgrace’ in conservative columnist’s blistering article
Some American politicians welcome an opportunity to be asked tough questions by a journalist, which is why there are liberal and progressive Democrats who — although often critical of Fox News — are glad to appear on Chris Wallace’s show and answer some hardball questions. But others hate to stray outside their bubble, and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is drawing a lot of criticism for his mean-spirited outburst against NPR reporter Mary Louise Kelly. Although much of that criticism is coming from the left, journalist Shay Khatiri calls Pompeo out in a blistering article for the conservative Never Trump website The Bulwark.