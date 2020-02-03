3M cannot keep up with demand for protective masks because of coronavirus outbreak
3M cannot make protective respiratory masks fast enough as the coronavirus continues to spread.The Minnesota-based company continues to ramp up production of the masks at plants in China but also other countries in Asia, Europe and Latin America, as well as the United States.Even so, global demand is still “exceeding supply,” said 3M spokeswoman Jennifer Ehrlich in an e-mail. “3M expects demand for respirators to outpace supply for the foreseeable future.”St. Paul-based Ecolab, which provides sanitizing and disinfecting chemicals, said it is selling more disinfectants in China. But even as han…
Legal experts speculate Bill Barr was merely ‘nonsense posturing’ when he claimed Trump’s tweets made his job ‘impossible’
Attorney General William Barr recently complained that President Donald Trump makes it “impossible” for him to do his job when he tweets about cases that are still making their way through the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) and the federal courts — for example, the criminal case of long-time Trump ally and veteran GOP operative Roger Stone. But Barr remains a Trump loyalist, and Law & Crime reporter Jerry Lambe notes in an article published on February 25 that Trump continues to tweet about Stone’s case.
Adam Schiff explains how Trump just crippled US election security with appointment of ‘loyalist’ intel director
House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff (D-CA) warned on Wednesday that election security in the United States is in jeopardy due to President Donald Trump's choice for acting director of national intelligence.
CNN's Manu Raju asked Schiff about the appointment of Richard Grenell as the nation's top intelligence coordinator.
"He has little to no relevant experience except for being a Trump loyalist," Schiff noted. "And the level of confidence that we can have that we will get fully informed of threats to our elections has just gone down to practically none."
Grenell, who currently serves as the ambassador to Germany, has come under fire from Democrats for possibly violating federal law after he "failed to inform the department about work he did for foreign entities before joining the Trump administration," according to CBS News.
How the coronavirus has infected Trump’s presidency — and is spreading throughout the global economy
Nobody saw this coming. Turns out it may not be Bernie, Mike, Joe, Liz, Pete—or even Nancy Pelosi and Adam Schiff—who bring down Donald Trump.
While it’s still early, there are indications that the coronavirus is the pandemic that could torpedo, among other things, the booming economy Trump has always taken credit for and assumed would sweep him back into office in 2020.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell nearly 2000 points Monday and Tuesday on coronavirus-fueled. At the same time, the Centers for Disease Control warned Americans that they should “work with us to prepare for the expectation that this could be bad” and outlined how schools and businesses should prepare if the virus spreads. San Francisco announced a state of emergency Tuesday.