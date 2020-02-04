‘90210’ star Shannen Doherty suffers cancer relapse
Shannen Doherty, the US star of hit television shows “Beverly Hills, 90210” and “Charmed,” has been diagnosed with stage-four breast cancer.
The 48-year-old described the recurrence of her cancer after three years of remission as a “bitter pill to swallow,” in an interview aired Tuesday.
“My cancer came back, and that’s why I’m here,” she told ABC News program Good Morning America. “I don’t think I’ve processed it.”
Doherty’s new diagnosis came months after the death of her “90210” co-star Luke Perry last March.
Perry and Doherty’s characters were once a popular couple on the teen drama, with Doherty sharing an old cast photo of them embracing after the news of his death.
The show ran for 10 seasons from 1990 to 2000 and followed the lives and romantic entanglements of a group of teenagers living in an affluent area of Los Angeles.
It became a huge international hit but Doherty, who played sassy Brenda Walsh, left after four seasons in 1994 after battling with script writers.
Doherty returned to the small screen playing a witch in “Charmed” in 1998, and has reprised the role of Walsh in further “90210” spin-offs and reboots.
Doherty said she kept the remission quiet while filming last year’s “90210” reboot to honor Perry, and to show fellow cancer patients that “our life doesn’t end the minute we get that diagnosis — we still have some living to do.”
Reports of her first cancer diagnosis emerged in 2015 when she sued her manager, claiming her treatment was delayed as she couldn’t re-enroll in insurance.
She has documented her battle on social media, including photographs of her undergoing scans in hospital.
The disease has now reached stage four, the most serious category which typically means it has spread to other parts of the body.
Doherty added that her health condition would likely have been revealed in a new lawsuit against her insurance company over damage to her property in a 2018 California wildfire.
Susan Collins opposes censure of Trump because it wasn’t proposed earlier
Sen. Susan Collins on Tuesday announced she would be voting to acquit President Donald Trump.
Following her speech, Collins spoke with reporters. According to Bloomberg reporter Steven Dennis, Collins said she would not be considering censure because it was not proposed earlier.
She also explained that she believes Trump has been reprimanded, even though the Senate is expected to vote to acquit on Wednesday.
Collins has been harshly criticized for her announcing she would not vote to hold Trump accountable.
Donald Trump to bestow nation’s highest Medal of Freedom award on Rush Limbaugh
President Donald Trump told news anchors on Tuesday that he will bestow the Medal of Freedom upon conservative talk radio host Rush Limbaugh, who recently announced he has advanced lung cancer.
According to CNN, Trump made the remarks during a private lunch with network anchors ahead of this evening's State of the Union address.
GOP activists pushing South Carolina Republicans to vote for Sanders in the Democratic primary — to boost Trump
On Tuesday, the Post and Courier reported that several local Republican officials and Tea Party leaders in Upstate South Carolina are launching a campaign to urge Republican voters to participate in the Democratic presidential primary — and back Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT).
The officials, which include Greenville GOP chairman Nate Leupp, Spartanburg GOP chairman Curtis Smith, and Anderson GOP chairwoman Cheryl Cuthrell, hope that Sanders would be the weakest general election matchup against President Donald Trump, allowing him to attack Sanders' open belief in socialism and shifting the conversation off Trump's own moral fitness for office.