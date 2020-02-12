Quantcast
A 6-year-old with Down syndrome pointed a finger gun at her teacher and said ‘I shoot you’ — her school called the cops

1 min ago

PHILADELPHIA — Maggie Gaines understands why her daughter’s teacher at Valley Forge Elementary School went to the principal after the 6-year-old pointed her finger at the teacher like a gun and said, “I shoot you.”What she doesn’t understand is why she and her husband had to end up on a conference call with the Tredyffrin Township police the next day, giving their names and ages to an officer.“‘You don’t understand, this is insane,’” Gaines recalls saying.Gaines was told that her daughter, Margot, who has Down syndrome, had triggered a threat assessment by the Tredyffrin/Easttown School Distri…

Jury acquits Chinese woman on Mar-a-Lago trespass charge — but convicts on resisting cop

6 mins ago

February 12, 2020

MIAMI — In a Mar-a-Lago trespassing case, a jury Wednesday acquitted a woman from China who claimed she was innocently sightseeing on President Donald Trump’s property two months ago.But Lu Jing was found guilty of a second misdemeanor charge, resisting a police officer without violence during her arrest on Worth Avenue.Palm Beach County Judge Mark Eissey scheduled the 56-year-old woman’s sentencing for Friday morning. The charge is punishable by up to one year in jail.The verdict rejected prosecutors’ arguments that Lu Jing purposely intruded on the Palm Beach private club in a “calculated” a... (more…)

‘Do something about it’: Ex-Trump official scolds Murkowski for letting Trump turn the US into ‘third-world country’

9 mins ago

February 12, 2020

Anthony Scaramucci, the former Trump White House communications director who was fired after just 11 days on the job, had some unkind words for Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-AK) after she issued yet another limp criticism of President Donald Trump's efforts to meddle with the Department of Justice.

Murkowski, who last week voted to acquit the president on charges of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress, told reporters on Wednesday that she was disturbed to see Trump pushing the DOJ to lower its sentencing recommendations for Roger Stone, his longtime ally who was convicted on charges of perjury, witness tampering, and obstruction of justice.

White nationalists turn focus to college campuses — with a trial run at Kansas State: report

11 mins ago

February 12, 2020

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The white nationalist movement, tarnished in the aftermath of Charlottesville, is repackaging its bigotry through a new mainstreaming strategy that focuses on college campuses and Trump supporters, according to a report released Tuesday by a national watchdog organization.Its first test case: a new group at Kansas State University launched by a student whose former organization was the subject of protests on campus.Known as “Groyper,” the new marketing effort is an attempt by white nationalists to rebrand under a banner that will unite what it describes as “America First con... (more…)

