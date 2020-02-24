A billion-year-old seaweed fossil has completely rewritten ancient history
Paleontologists announced on Monday the discovery of a billion-year-old green seaweed fossil, evidence of something way older than land-based plants, an ancestor to everything that grows on Earth.In a studypublished in the journal Nature Ecology & Evolution , researchers from Virginia Tech write that the seaweed, Proterocladus antiquus, is likely the ancestor of the very first land-based plants and trees on Earth, which showed up around 450 million years ago.Scientists found this seaweed microfossil in a rock near the city of Dailan in northern China, and the seaweeds are tiny, at around 2 mil…
MSNBC colleague rebukes Chris Matthews for comparing Sanders win to Nazi invasion
MSNBC host Chris Matthews came under fire for his comments comparing Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., winning the Nevada caucus to the Nazi invasion of France.
Matthews reacted to the results in Nevada — where Sanders handily won with roughly 47% of the vote — by likening his campaign to the Nazi army, and the Democratic Party to the French.
By any means necessary: Trump’s prepared to cheat again in 2020 — and lie about it shamelessly
The presidential campaign is heating up and Democratic voters are wringing their hands trying to figure out which of their candidates is more likely to beat President Trump. Pundits have talked themselves in circles while strategists try to figure out which demographic mixture and turnout models will lead to victory as the number-crunchers slice and dice the polls to discover the most likely path to 270 votes in the Electoral College.
This isn't unusual but it is especially intense this time because most Democrats understand that Donald Trump is an existential crisis. Because of the nature of his implausible victory in 2016 and the surreal character of the last three years, they have lost confidence in their ability to understand politics at all.
‘The worst kind of fascists’: Trump announces $3 Billion arms deal at India visit
"For decades, the U.S.-India relationship was anchored by claims of shared values of human rights and human dignity. Now, those shared values are discrimination, bigotry, and hostility towards refugees and asylum seekers."
U.S. President Donald Trump got a warm welcome from Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to kick off a whirlwind 36-hour tour of the world's largest democracy and announced the two countries were finalizing a $3 billion arms deal.