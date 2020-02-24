Quantcast
'A monumental setback': Andrew Napolitano says rape verdict is 'significant victory' for Harvey Weinstein

Published

2 hours ago

on

Fox News judicial analyst Andrew Napolitano called the verdict in Harvey Weinstein’s trial a “significant victory” for the defense.

On Monday, a New York City jury found Weinstein guilty on two of the least serious of five counts of sexual assault and rape. But Weinstein was found not guilty on the three most serious charges of predatory sexual assault and rape in the first degree.

“Even though he’s facing jail time, this is a significant victory for him,” Napolitano explained. “And a monumental setback for the government. These are not hung juries which are going to produce the potential for another trial.”

“This is profoundly different from what we were led to believe on Friday,” he added. “He has escaped the most dangerous charges against him.”

Weinstein is also facing similar charges in California, where he is expected to be tried next.

Watch the video below from Fox News.

