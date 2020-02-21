A new poll of 2020 swing states shows just how important Pennsylvania will be
President Donald Trump trails his potential Democratic rivals in Pennsylvania and Michigan and leads outright in Wisconsin, according to a new Quinnipiac University poll of the three Rust Belt swing states that cemented the president’s 2016 victory.Trump is within close range of the Democrats in Pennsylvania and Michigan, however, the survey shows.“Three different states, three different scenarios,” said Mary Snow, a Quinnipiac University polling analyst. “One constant — the economy.”In Pennsylvania, Trump trails former Vice President Joe Biden, Sen. Amy Klobuchar, and former New York City May…
‘Staring into the abyss’: Off-the rails Colorado Trump rally highlights stakes of 2020 election
The president used the event to gin up xenophobia against immigrants, attack journalists, and joke about staying in office for decades.
President Donald Trump's rally in Colorado Springs Thursday night threw into sharp relief the stakes of the 2020 presidential election, observers said after watching the president joke about remaining in office for 26 years, complain that the Oscar for best picture went to a South Korean film, goad his audience into booing teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg, gin up xenophobia against undocumented immigrants, and more.
Unlikely voters say they’ll vote in 2020 — but will that benefit?
MIAMI — Tens of millions of people who have chosen not to vote in recent U.S. elections could be headed to the polls this November in a massive wave that would change the look and feel of the presidential contest, according to a newly published study of “chronic non-voters.”The sweeping survey of thousands of inactive voters and eligible but unregistered adults, commissioned last summer by the Miami-based John S. and James L. Knight Foundation, found that roughly half of those interviewed were “absolutely certain” they’ll vote in 2020. And given estimates that 100 million eligible adults skipp... (more…)
Biden is trailing Sanders by less than you might think: new California poll
While recent surveys have consistently found Bernie Sanders winning in the Golden State, his lead may not be as big as some might think.A new poll released by Monmouth University on Thursday found 24% of likely California Democratic primary voters supporting Sanders, compared to 17% for former Vice President Joe Biden. The 7-point gap is far narrower than the 18-point lead the Public Policy Institute of California recorded Sanders having on Tuesday.The viability of Biden’s campaign has come into question after poor fourth and fifth place showings in Iowa and New Hampshire, though Californians ... (more…)