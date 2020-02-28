A white Trump supporter sent me an email that used the term ‘colored’ — so I called him up on the phone
The email from Mr. B did not particularly stand out. Like many, he took issue with a column I had written explaining why African Americans would vote for Mike Bloomberg over Donald Trump in a presidential matchup.“Im glad your the voice for all of the American colored population. #TRUMP2020,” he wrote, exactly how it is printed.After reading it, I did what I always do when I receive emails containing racial epithets or other hateful remarks.“Don’t bother emailing me again,” I fired back. “The use of ‘colored’ crossed the line. You’re blocked.”But Mr. B’s response was different from the combati…
