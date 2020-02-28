Quantcast
A white Trump supporter sent me an email that used the term 'colored' — so I called him up on the phone

1 min ago

Commentary

The email from Mr. B did not particularly stand out. Like many, he took issue with a column I had written explaining why African Americans would vote for Mike Bloomberg over Donald Trump in a presidential matchup.“Im glad your the voice for all of the American colored population. #TRUMP2020,” he wrote, exactly how it is printed.After reading it, I did what I always do when I receive emails containing racial epithets or other hateful remarks.“Don’t bother emailing me again,” I fired back. “The use of ‘colored’ crossed the line. You’re blocked.”But Mr. B’s response was different from the combati…

2020 Election

When the billionaire family behind the opioid crisis needed PR help, they turned to this 2020 presidential candidate

22 mins ago

February 28, 2020

By

Long celebrated as civic-minded philanthropists, the Sacklers were becoming pariahs. The billionaire family whose company created and pushed the addictive painkiller OxyContin had managed to escape connection with the opioid crisis for years, but now two magazine pieces were portraying them as pain profiteers. Museums that had sought their donations were being asked about giving the money back. Mortimer D.A. Sackler — son of a co-founder of the company, Purdue Pharma, and a member of its board — was openly furious.

And so he turned to a person he knew and admired in the media industry. A person known as a devoted public health crusader, widely recognized for banning smoking in public places and pushing soda taxes around the country: Michael Bloomberg, the billionaire ex-mayor of New York City and founder of Bloomberg L.P.

Breaking Banner

Trump isn't managing the coronavirus crisis or anything else – He just spent an hour in the White House with Diamond & Silk

41 mins ago

February 28, 2020

By

President Donald Trump isn't doing anything except campaigning. Inside the Oval Office or outside the White House, Trump is only doing those things he think will help him get re-elected.

Take Thursday. Less than 24 hours after holding a 75-minute press conference, lying about – actually minimizing – the coronavirus threat, Trump has done nothing to reassure Americans or the markets. He has done nothing to amp up the federal government's response to the impending pandemic.

What did Trump do?

He spent over a hour hanging out with right wing activists including "Diamond & Silk," and Candace Owens, the former Turning Point USA communications director who left the college group after appearing to defend Hitler.

Breaking Banner

Key missteps at the CDC have set back its ability to detect the potential spread of coronavirus

44 mins ago

February 28, 2020

By

As the highly infectious coronavirus jumped from China to country after country in January and February, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention lost valuable weeks that could have been used to track its possible spread in the United States because it insisted upon devising its own test.

The federal agency shunned the World Health Organization test guidelines used by other countries and set out to create a more complicated test of its own that could identify a range of similar viruses. But when it was sent to labs across the country in the first week of February, it didn’t work as expected. The CDC test correctly identified COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus. But in all but a handful of state labs, it falsely flagged the presence of the other viruses in harmless samples.

