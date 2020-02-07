ABC News moderators blasted for hosting the ‘erase Warren debate’ as the men shout at each other

The moderators of Friday night’s Democratic Party debate in New Hampshire were slammed for ignoring Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA).

The debate was moderated by George Stephanopoulos, David Muir and Linsey Davis of ABC News. Additional questions were asked by Adam Sexton and Monica Hernandez of WMUR-TV.

Politico reporter Alex Thompson posted a graph showing candidate speaking time 85 minutes into the debate. Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) had spoken for almost thirteen minutes, former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg spoke for over twelve minutes and former Vice President Joe Biden speaking for over 11 minutes.

Meanwhile, Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) and Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) — the only two women on stage — spoke for eight-and-a-half minutes and less than eight minutes, respectively.

Here’s some of what people were saying by how the ABC News moderators chose to focus the debate:

Big gap between Warren and Klobuchar and the other top three candidates in speaking time. Gee, what do Warren and Klobuchar have in common? https://t.co/s8iJjCeFx7 — Kevin Robillard (@Robillard) February 8, 2020

Can we hear more from Elizabeth Warren, please? She makes a lot of sense amidst all this shouting.#DemDebate — Charlotte Clymer🏳️‍🌈 (@cmclymer) February 8, 2020

It’s the Erase Warren debate https://t.co/YOaPDC8KRn — Markos Moulitsas (@markos) February 8, 2020

Hey, moderators, you know, @ewarren is on the stage tonight, too… — Elliot Williams (@elliotcwilliams) February 8, 2020

Warren has the most comprehensive drug policy plan in the field so this would be a great time for the moderators to stop pretending that they can't see her raising her hand. — Moira Donegan (@MoiraDonegan) February 8, 2020

Why are the moderators ignoring the women on stage, especially Warren? Steyer has gotten to talk more than Warren when Warren is in third place. This is sexism in the media, earasing the women candidates. And I am not here for it. #DemDebate — Sara Ackerman 🐺🗽 (@saramikaila) February 8, 2020

Did the moderators forget Elizabeth Warren is on the stage?#DemDebate — Thor Benson (@thor_benson) February 8, 2020