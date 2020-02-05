‘Acquittal doesn’t mean innocence’: #AmericansFindTrumpGuilty hashtag compares Trump to OJ Simpson

Angry Americans took to Twitter Wednesday after a partisan group of Republicans ensured President Donald Trump was acquitted of his admitted crimes. At the same time, Republicans complained there wasn’t enough evidence and then prevented further evidence being called.

It’s for this reason that many on Twitter believe that Trump will never be exonerated of his impeachment.

Trump demands absolute loyalty from Republicans, but one problem he faced was a bipartisan acquittal when there was the first-ever bipartisan conviction vote.

Other than the frustration, some were able to use the vote as an opportunity to call on Americans to continue to fight for a more perfect union.

It was one of many points made by those on Twitter. You can see their responses below:

We the majority of the people of the United States of America, find Donald John Trump guilty of crimes against our country. And I trust the American people over this sham trial any day. Period. #AmericansFindTrumpGuilty — Scott Dworkin (@funder) February 5, 2020

The Senate just voted to acquit Donald Trump because, apparently, America isn’t worth fighting for… A 5-year-old is brandishing a stick and a bunch of adults are afraid of him… Pathetic shit stains on our democracy… corrupt and cowardly motherfuckers… #ImpeachedPresident — Cyrus McQueen (@CyrusMMcQueen) February 5, 2020

Trump abused his Presidency to cheat and force a foreign country to interfere in our US elections. He is open to foreign interference based on his own admissions. He will of course do it again. Republicans allowed all of it. He will always be an #ImpeachedPresident. — Wajahat Ali (@WajahatAli) February 5, 2020

This isn’t a dark day. It’s a bright day because the strongest light possible has been shone upon the dark vermin that have infested and twisted our government. We see you now in all your hideous miserable corruption. We see you.#ImpeachedPresident — Amy Ignatow (@amyignatow) February 5, 2020

Trump is officially Impeached Forever, Exonerated Never. You can't be be found Not Guilty in a RIGGED trial. Thanks to the courage of Mitt Romney this is a BIPARTISAN impeachment of Trump. #ImpeachedPresident #ImpeachmentVote — (((DeanObeidallah))) (@DeanObeidallah) February 5, 2020

Totally a tweet by a democratically elected President and not a wannabe authoritarian. Don't take him literally or seriously. Let's "both sides" this to the end of our democracy please. That being said, you know who was never an #ImpeachedPresident? Barack Obama, a black man. https://t.co/BdJWsE0d4R — Wajahat Ali (@WajahatAli) February 5, 2020

And with this #ImpeachmentVote the Constitution has officially been permanently damaged by all but one (Romney) Republican Senators. Trump is still forever an #ImpeachedPresident but this is a shameful time in American History. #AmericansFindTrumpGuilty — Edan Clay 🇺🇸 (@EdanClay) February 5, 2020

Now the Democrats have the chance to be the party of law and progress. #ImpeachedPresident — Timothy Snyder (@TimothyDSnyder) February 5, 2020

As expected, Republican Senators acquitted Trump and sold out America. The actions of the president are arguably the most egregious in history, and yet history will remember who stood on the side of fascism. #ImpeachedPresident #AmericansFindTrumpGuilty — Frederick Joseph (@FredTJoseph) February 5, 2020

BREAKING NEWS: "A jury, a majority of which works for the defendant and has ties to the defense team, rules the defendant as not guilty, in a totally impartial fashion"#ImpeachedPresident #Snark pic.twitter.com/XIWYqRU4ML — Craig Rozniecki (@CraigRozniecki) February 5, 2020

A trial with no witnesses and no docs is no trial at all. It was rigged from the start. And it’s this is not an acquittal, it’s an abdication of the Republican-controlled Senate’s responsibility to our country. #ImpeachedPresident — Jackie Speier (@RepSpeier) February 5, 2020

52 Republican senators have failed us. We will organize and work like hell to oust Trump and Republicans in November. The fight is only getting started. #AmericansFindTrumpGuilty #GOPBetrayedAmerica #ImpeachedPresident — Resistance Coalition (@Resist___45) February 5, 2020

The final nail in the coffin has been struck. Democracy had a nice run.#ImpeachedPresident pic.twitter.com/PiZjyqiprS — Babu Frik Freak (@OutragePoet) February 5, 2020

We know it, and every member of @SenateGOP knows it – otherwise they would have allowed witnesses to testify. But instead of putting our country first, they voted to acquit Donald Trump. #ImpeachedPresident #StopTheCoverUp https://t.co/Yqu252lD3w pic.twitter.com/XiyLYukuZ8 — Women's March (@womensmarch) February 5, 2020

He may have been acquitted by congress but we won’t acquit him at the polls. #AmericansFindTrumpGuilty #ImpeachedPresident pic.twitter.com/G3REiuc2ug — Ja'Mal Green (@JaymalGreen) February 5, 2020

52 Republican Senators just let Trump off the hook for abuse of power. Now watch them act surprised when he takes that as permission to in fact do, "whatever I want." Trump will remain stained with the mark of impeachment forever though#ImpeachedPresident — Bill Maxwell 🌊 #CountryOverParty (@Bill_Maxwell_) February 5, 2020

Amazing how Republicans can admit @realDonaldTrump is guilty and only one has the spine to vote guilty. He's guilty and will do it again. This con man and his enablers need to go. #AmericansFindTrumpGuilty — Michael Rios (@barbas5588) February 5, 2020

So @realDonaldTrump is now twice an #IlligitimatePresident and the @SenateGOP who exonerated him are all #traitors to the country, their office, and the constitution. Time to use the power of the purse, @SpeakerPelosi ! #PowerOfThePurse #AmericansFindTrumpGuilty — :Read My Pinned Twts: Moon Watchers (@EnkiWriter) February 5, 2020

The current "elected"officials of this country may be spineless pieces of shit, but #AmericansFindTrumpGuilty — Tad Ghostal (@TadGhostal37) February 5, 2020

Trump made history today. Maybe not the kind he wanted #MittRomneyIsMyHero #AmericansFindTrumpGuilty — What (@WhatIsGoing0nRn) February 5, 2020