Administration claims they had to fire the Vindman brothers — or America would be a ‘banana republic’

The sixth National Security Advisor to serve President Donald Trump defended the administration on Tuesday.

Speaking at the Atlantic Council think tank, Robert O’Brien argued that America would be a banana republic if the administration had not retaliated against Lt. Cols. Alexander and Yevgeny Vindman.

“We’re not a country where a bunch of lieutenant colonels can get together and decide what the policy is of the United States,” O’Brien argued. “We are not a banana republic.”

ADVERTISEMENT

At the same time, O’Brien argued the brothers were “absolutely” not retaliated against.

“None of the detailees that leave NSC are fired,” O’Brien said. “It’s a privilege to work at the White House, it’s not a right. … The Vindmans had served there for over a year. Their services were no longer needed.”

New—National Security adviser O’Brien on the Vindmans: “We’re not a country where a bunch of lieutenant colonels can get together and decide what the policy is of the US.” Yevgeny was not involved in impeachment issues and Alex was subpoenaed to testify. https://t.co/WDYpCi5W8s — Natasha Bertrand (@NatashaBertrand) February 12, 2020