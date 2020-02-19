After bombing in #DemDebate internet changes Mike Bloomberg’s ‘death’ date on Wikipedia

Someone online changed former Mayor Michael Bloomberg’s information on Wikipedia during the Wednesday debate to say that he died on Feb. 19.

After being ripped to shreds during the MSNBC Democratic debate, it became clear that Bloomberg wasn’t quite as prepared as the other Democratic candidates.

The Wikipedia article was also changed to indicate that his cause of death was Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA).

Bloomberg had several unfortunate moments, namely his refusal to release female accusers from nondisclosure agreements, he came out in favor of fracking, he blamed India for China’s involvement in climate change, and many many more things.