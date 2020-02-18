Quantcast
Agency saved by DeVos appears to have accredited a college with no students, faculty or classrooms

Published

2 hours ago

on

The Accrediting Council for Independent Colleges & Schools (ACICS) accredited a college which appears to have no faculty or students after Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos reversed an Obama era decision to shutter the federal agency after it accredited colleges that defrauded students, according to a new investigation.

The ACICS, which accredited now-shuttered for-profit schools, including ITT Tech, Corinthian Colleges, and Brightwood College, was shut down by former President Obama’s administration in 2016. The department argued at the time that the agency, which oversaw 725 schools and more than $3 billion in federal financial aid, “exhibited a profound lack of compliance” with the “most basic” responsibilities of an accreditor.

A judge allowed DeVos, who has often sided with for-profit institutions, to reinstate the ACICS in 2018, The Washington Post reported. A former Obama administration official told the outlet that Devos “ignored her career staff’s 57 findings of ACICS’s noncompliance.” The education secretary similarly came under fire for ignoring career staff when she gutted a debt relief program for students defrauded by the for-profit colleges accredited by ACICS.

After losing dozens of colleges and their membership fees after it was shut down, the agency had a need for new members. It accredited institutions with dubious operations, including a South Dakota “university” which does appears to have “no students, no faculty and no classrooms,” according to the joint investigation by USA Today and The Argus Leader.

With its membership down from 290 institutions to just 63, the ACICS accredited Reagan National University in Sioux Falls following Trump’s inauguration, when its future was still in doubt. Years later, the college appears to have no social media presence and its website is riddled with error pages. The only mention of the college on Twitter was in reference to a politician in Ghana accused of having a fake degree, according to the report.

 

Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
Breaking Banner

World Health Organization urges calm: Covid-19 coronavirus is ‘less deadly’ than SARS

Published

1 min ago

on

February 18, 2020

By

The death toll from the new coronavirus outbreak rose again on Tuesday but Chinese and international health officials sought to calm global nerves, citing a study showing most cases are mild and warning against excessive measures to contain the epidemic.

Nearly 1,900 people have now died and more than 72,000 others infected by the virus in China, with hundreds more cases in some 25 countries.

The situation remains dire at the epicentre, with the director of a hospital in the central city of Wuhan becoming the seventh medical worker to succumb to the COVID-19 illness.

But Chinese officials released a study showing most patients have mild cases of the illness, and World Health Organization officials said the mortality rate was relatively low.

Breaking Banner

Legal expert cited by the White House thinks Trump was guilty as charged

Published

28 mins ago

on

February 18, 2020

By

The White House justified pardoning former NYPD Commissioner Bernie Kerik by listing legal scholars who supported the presidential move.

"Among others, this pardon is supported by Rudy Giuliani, Judge Andrew Napolitano, Geraldo Rivera, Charlie Daniels, Chief Paul Cell, Judge Ray Reddin, Former Chief of the Passaic County Sheriff’s Department John Comparetto, Representative Peter King, Christopher Ruddy, Chief and Mrs. Eddie Gallagher, and Sidney Powell," press secretary Stephanie Grisham said in a statement.

It was unsurprising to see the White House cite Trump defense lawyer Rudy Giuliani, Mike Flynn lawyer Sidney Powell or Newsmax CEO Christopher Ruddy -- who never went to law school.

Breaking Banner

‘Leave Bill Barr alone’: Louisiana Republican is fed up with former prosecutors criticizing the attorney general

Published

37 mins ago

on

February 18, 2020

By

In an earth-moving public statement, over 2,000 ex-employees of the Department of Justice have signed a letter calling on Attorney General William Barr to resign, saying he "openly and repeatedly flouted" the principle of equal justice under the rule of law in his handling of the Roger Stone case.

"Although there are times when political leadership appropriately weighs in on individual prosecutions, it is unheard of for the Department’s top leaders to overrule line prosecutors, who are following established policies, in order to give preferential treatment to a close associate of the President, as Attorney General Barr did in the Stone case," the letter reads.

