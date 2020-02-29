Quantcast
Connect with us

Alabama Republicans praying Trump stays out of their Senate primary election: report

Published

1 min ago

on

On Saturday, the Washington Post reported that Alabama Republicans are hoping President Donald Trump does not intervene in the Senate primary to challenge Democratic Sen. Doug Jones.

The race has attracted a number of big Republican names, given that Jones is expected to be the most vulnerable incumbent senator in either party this November.

The biggest name in the contest is former Attorney General Jeff Sessions, who held the seat in the first place before being named to the Trump administration, but also competing with him are former football coach Tommy Tuberville, Rep. Bradley Byrne, state Rep. Arnold Mooney, and former Alabama Chief Justice Roy Moore — the GOP’s previous nominee who lost to Jones after multiple accusations of child molestation.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I would hope [Trump] wouldn’t [interfere], but if he does, we’ll see,” said senior Sen. Richard Shelby. “But I think that it’s Sessions’s race to win. I think it’s his.”

“I just would be surprised,” said Trump ally Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC). “Senator Shelby has asked the president to stay out, and I think the president wants to win the seat, and I would be surprised if he jumped in a runoff.”

Recent polls have suggested Sessions is the favorite to win the primary, which will advance to a runoff if the top two vote-getters if no one gets a majority. The question mark is whether Trump, who fired Sessions after a tense relationship over how to run the Justice Department, will weigh in against him, which could benefit runner-up Tuberville.

Sessions, seemingly cognizant of this risk, has run primary ads that tout his loyalty to the president, and appear at times to be speaking more to him than to the voters of the state.

ADVERTISEMENT

Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

First US death from coronavirus reported in Washington state: WSJ

Published

9 mins ago

on

February 29, 2020

By

On Saturday, the Wall Street Journal reported the first U.S. death of a novel coronavirus patient.

The case occurred in Washington state.

America has already seen dozens of cases from coronavirus, including multiple patients on the West Coast whose exposure to the virus is unknown, suggesting that the disease may already be spreading in some communities.

The CDC is working to contain the virus, but testing in America has been far limited compared to other countries due to a number of logistical setbacks. Additionally, whistleblowers have alleged that health workers are failing to follow proper protocols while investigating the disease.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Here’s why you made more money under Obama than you did with Trump

Published

1 hour ago

on

February 29, 2020

By

President Donald Trump claimed that his economic policies led to a "blue-collar boom" and rising wages at the State of the Union address earlier this month, yet new data shows that inflation-adjusted wage growth has fallen substantially during his first two years in office compared to the end of President Barack Obama's presidency.

The article first appeared in Salon.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Jeffrey Epstein question catches DOJ official off-guard in classified meeting: report

Published

2 hours ago

on

February 29, 2020

By

According to a report in the Daily Beast, Rep. Jackie Speier (D-CA) caught Trump administration officials by surprise by asking if there was any connection between the deceased Jeffrey Epstein and the FBI during a classified meeting.

There have been rumors that Epstein, who died in a New York City jail cell in August under mysterious circumstances, might have had connections to Israeli intelligence, but Speier's question still came as a surprise.

Continue Reading
 
 
LEARN MORE
close-image