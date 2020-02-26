‘All hands on deck?’: Reporter blasts Trump and cabinet for plans to speak at right wing conference and ignoring coronavirus
A famed New York Times reporter is taking President Donald Trump and many of his cabinet members to task for their plan to speak at a right wing political conference this weekend as the administration ignores and fumbles its response to the deadly coronavirus. Even a top administration official is warning that coronavirus is on track to becoming a pandemic.
Former Politico chief investigative reporter Ken Vogel, who now reports on money in politics and conflicts of interest for The New York Times, took to Twitter Wednesday, blasting the Trump administration.
Nearly two dozen Trump administration officials, Vogel says, are scheduled to speak at CPAC, the Conservative Political Action Conference.
ALL HANDS ON DECK? You’d think the @WhiteHouse, @HHSGov, @DHSgov & @StateDept might have their hands full with Coronavirus rn.
And yet TRUMP, @VP PENCE, @SecAzar, @DHS_Wolf, @HomelandKen & @SecPompeo are all scheduled to speak at @CPAC over the next few days.
— Kenneth P. Vogel (@kenvogel) February 26, 2020
Vogel didn’t stop there. He named a total of 20 top Trump administration officials, including the President and Vice President, adding he’s never seen this much partisan politicization of any president’s cabinet.
IN FACT: I can’t remember so many top admin. officials with seemingly apolitical portfolios speaking at @CPAC:
▶️@SecBernhardt (@Interior)
▶️@SecWilkie (@DeptVetAffairs)
▶️@SecGeneScalia (@USDOL)
▶️@SecElaineChao (@USDOT)
▶️@RussVought45 (@OMBPress)
▶️@SecBrouillette (@ENERGY)
— Kenneth P. Vogel (@kenvogel) February 26, 2020
TRUMP OFFICIALS WHO COMMITTED TO @CPAC (cont’d):
▶️@RichardGrenell (@ODNIgov/@usbotschaft)
▶️@BetsyDeVosED (@usedgov)
▶️@EPAAWheeler (@EPA)
▶️@DepSecHargan (@HHSgov)
▶️@MickMulvaneyOMB
▶️@KellyannePolls
▶️@IvankaTrump
— Kenneth P. Vogel (@kenvogel) February 26, 2020
Vogel actually left out top Trump economic advisor Larry Kudlow, bringing the total of current Trump administration officials to 21. That number does not include the president’s son, several people from his campaign, and former administration officials.
‘Repent!’ Reverend William Barber burns down GOP lawmakers with testimony on ‘sin’ of voter suppression
Dr. Rev. William Barber on Wednesday chastised members of Congress for failing to take on voter suppression.
At a House Oversight and Reform Committee on voting in minority communities, Barber noted that the Voting Rights Act had not been renewed in nearly three years. The minister called out Republican Rep. Mark Meadows, a fellow North Carolinian, by name.
"I wish my good friend Mr. Meadows was still here," Barber said, observing that the congressman had left the room. "I wanted to ask him to truly be a friend to the friend he claims in Elijah Cummings and support his vision to deal with voter suppression. If you can't support my truth, friendship is really questionable."
‘Fire Chris Matthews,’ women’s rights group says after MSNBC host grills Warren over discrimination claims against Bloomberg
"He is not fit to continue to cover this election. MSNBC can and must do better, and they can start by firing Chris Matthews."
Women's advocacy group UltraViolet called on MSNBC to fire host Chris Matthews Wednesday after he cast doubt on accusations of harassment leveled at billionaire Michael Bloomberg following Tuesday evening's Democratic debate.
The comments came as Matthews interviewed Sen. Elizabeth Warren after the debate. Warren during the debate launched her second attack on Bloomberg over multiple allegations of harassment and discrimination at his media company and the non-disclosure agreements employees signed as part of legal settlements.
Trump expected to name ‘coronavirus czar’ — and the internet wonders how he’ll screw it up
President Donald Trump is scheduled to address the nation about the coronavirus at 6 p.m. Wednesday and even considering appointing a "coronavirus czar."
Many are speculating that the czar will be another responsibility of his son-in-law and senior adviser Jared Kushner.
The stock market fell Monday and Tuesday by 1800 points, prompting Trump economist Larry Kudlow to take to the airwaves to reassure investors that the United States government has the coronavirus under control.