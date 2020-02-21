Ambassador McFaul calls for declassification of intel showing Russia’s support for Donald Trump’s reelection
America’s former ambassador to Russia explained why information on Vladimir Putin meddling in the 2020 presidential election should be declassified before voters go to the polls — and suggested that House Democrats should consider holding weekly hearings on the threat with acting Director of National Intelligence Richard Grenell.
Ambassador Michael McFaul was interviewed on Friday by Nicolle Wallace on MSNBC’s “Deadline: White House.”
“It is an intelligence assessment that Putin seeks Trump’s victory again,” McFaul said. “To me, that’s no great insight.
McFaul said, “let’s start declassifying this stuff” before the 2020 election “so the American people know what’s going on.”
“Maybe we should open up and have the [Office of the Director of National Intelligence] have public hearings every week until the election in November,” McFaul added.
Watch:
FBI arrests husband of Katie Hill’s 2018 fundraiser for cyber attack on her Democratic primary rivals
Former Rep. Katie Hill (D-CA) is back in the news after the Federal Bureau of Investigation arrested the husband of one of her former top staffers.
"Federal agents have arrested Arthur Dam in connection with a hacking spree that disrupted the 2018 Democratic California primary that ultimately nominated Katie Hill, according to a new criminal complaint," The Intercept reported Friday. "Dam, in the criminal complaint, is linked directly to the Hill campaign."
‘The level of humor below dad jokes’: Mike Bloomberg’s latest attempt to troll Trump gets brutally panned
Billionaire and former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg has been trying to troll President Donald Trump this week by putting up billboards that mock the president in cities where he's been scheduled to hold rallies.
However, the content of those billboards is apparently leaving a lot to be desired.
Among other things, the billboards mock Trump for cheating at golf and for liking "burnt steak," a reference to reports that the president likes to eat steaks well done with ketchup.