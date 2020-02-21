Ambassador McFaul calls for declassification of intel showing Russia’s support for Donald Trump’s reelection

America’s former ambassador to Russia explained why information on Vladimir Putin meddling in the 2020 presidential election should be declassified before voters go to the polls — and suggested that House Democrats should consider holding weekly hearings on the threat with acting Director of National Intelligence Richard Grenell.

Ambassador Michael McFaul was interviewed on Friday by Nicolle Wallace on MSNBC’s “Deadline: White House.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“It is an intelligence assessment that Putin seeks Trump’s victory again,” McFaul said. “To me, that’s no great insight.

McFaul said, “let’s start declassifying this stuff” before the 2020 election “so the American people know what’s going on.”

“Maybe we should open up and have the [Office of the Director of National Intelligence] have public hearings every week until the election in November,” McFaul added.

Watch: