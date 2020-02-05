Americans are called to think and then decide — not decide then think: Presidential historian says after impeachment
Presidential historian Jon Meacham had a profound take on what should be expected of America going forward after the third impeachment in history. One thing he hoped is that Americans can take a step toward thoughtfulness instead of blind political allegiance.
“What I suspect we will see again and again and again on the campaign trail and from the White House itself is an unfolding presidential campaign by the incumbent president of the United States to turn out his base of support and to treat the union itself not as a political entity to be led but an audience to be entertained and engaged,” predicted Meacham.
He went on to say that there is a kind of split-screen in the United States today, when it comes to the functioning of the Constitution.
“The ordinary majesty, however imperfect, of the government and the way the president has chosen to conduct his political public life,” he said are the two split-screens we’re watching. “Those two will never intercept. It’s a kind of parallel play in the life of the republic, except that it’s not play. It’s our reality.”
He said going forward that four or five major documents should be studied: Rep. Adam Schiff’s (D-CA) closing argument, Sen. Mitt Romney’s (R-UT) speech, Sen. Chuck Schumer’s (D-NY) speech Wednesday and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s (R-KY) speech.
“Because those are very different views of the same reality,” Meacham said. “I think what Schiff and Romney and Schumer did is they’ve laid out the importance of this moment in, not only historical context but in the unfolding context of the durability of a constitutional order that’s based on both divided sovereignty and the rule of reason. That we actually, as Americans, are called to think and then decide, not decide, and then think.”
Watch below:
Trump’s presidency is ‘a battle between teleprompter Trump and Twitter Trump’: op-ed
In an op-ed for the Washington Post this Wednesday, Henry Olsen argues that while President Trump's State of the Union address this Tuesday may have seemed markedly toned down from his usual rhetoric, people should remember that there are two Trumps: the teleprompter version and the Twitter version.
"Teleprompter Trump reads words others have written for him," Olsen writes. "Whether in formal speeches to foreign dignitaries or in domestic settings such as the State of the Union address, speeches Trump reads off a teleprompter are invariably positive and uplifting. They tend to laud freedom and democracy, like his 2017 speech in Warsaw. They are not Reaganesque in their rhetoric or grandeur, but they often try to strike some of the same themes. Teleprompter Trump’s speeches usually get good reviews from the press."
Breaking Banner
‘No one prevents a witness who can exonerate them from testifying’: Legal experts respond to acquittal vote of Trump
It was never expected that President Donald Trump would be acquitted by two-thirds of the U.S. Senate for his crimes and the attempts to cover up his behavior by denying subpoenas.
While the impeachment trial is over, it's likely that hearings will continue. Given the conflicting arguments by the White House that impeachment are the only way subpoenas are valid, and also that the House should have used the courts to enforce subpoenas, it's likely that the House will continue to fight in court to obtain denied documents form the White House. The goal from the Trump legal team has been to stall as much as possible through the election.
Multiple eco-crises could trigger ‘systemic collapse’: scientists
Overlapping environmental crises could tip the planet into "global systemic collapse," more than 200 top scientists warned Wednesday.
Climate change, extreme weather events from hurricanes to heatwaves, the decline of life-sustaining ecosystems, food security and dwindling stores of fresh water -- each poses a monumental challenge to humanity in the 21st century.
Out of 30 global-scale risks, these five topped the list both in terms of likelihood and impact, according to scientists surveyed by Future Earth, an international research organisation.
In combination, they "have the potential to impact and amplify one another in ways that might cascade to create global systemic collapse," a team led by Maria Ivanova, a professor at the Center for Governance and Sustainability at the University of Massachusetts, said in a 50-page report.