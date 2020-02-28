Americans who believe Trump’s spin on coronavirus will get ‘what they deserve’: former Ebola Czar

President Donald Trump’s credibility deficit is coming into play as Americans wonder whether to listen to his debunked claims or facts from medical experts on the COVID-19 coronavirus epidemic.

Former U.S. Ebola response coordinator Ron Klain, who was known as the “Ebola Czar,” was interviewed Friday evening by Ali Velshi on MSNBC’s “The Last Word.”

Klain said the administration was facing a “crisis of both confidence and competence.”

“On the confidence side, anyone who believes what Donald Trump says kind of gets what they deserve at this stage of the game,” he argued. “But the problem is, the administration has silenced the people we can trust.”

“We can’t trust our president and the people we can trust aren’t being allowed to tell us the truth,” he noted.

Watch: