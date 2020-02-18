Quantcast
Connect with us

Amy Klobuchar shredded for trying to relate to union audience by saying her ‘name in Spanish class was Elena’

Published

10 mins ago

on

Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) met with Culinary Union members in Las Vegas, Nevada Tuesday night during the CNN town hall for her opponents. The Culinary Union is made up of the over 60,000 hotel housekeepers, bartenders, restaurant and casino workers, and others who make up the backbone of the entire city. Many members are Spanish-speaking and people of color, yet it was still puzzling why Klobuchar began her speech with a bizarre anecdote.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to Culinary members and reporters present, she began by saying, “My name is Amy, but when I was in fourth grade Spanish they gave me the name Elena.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Sometimes in foreign language classes, students will take on a name that is from the culture of the language they are learning.

But saying it as an opener to a political conversation to relate to Spanish-speaking people was something that took some by surprise.

You can see the criticism below:

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Amy Klobuchar shredded for trying to relate to union audience by saying her ‘name in Spanish class was Elena’

Published

9 mins ago

on

February 18, 2020

By

Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) met with Culinary Union members in Las Vegas, Nevada Tuesday night during the CNN town hall for her opponents. The Culinary Union is made up of the over 60,000 hotel housekeepers, bartenders, restaurant and casino workers, and others who make up the backbone of the entire city. Many members are Spanish-speaking and people of color, yet it was still puzzling why Klobuchar began her speech with a bizarre anecdote.

According to Culinary members and reporters present, she began by saying, "My name is Amy, but when I was in fourth grade Spanish they gave me the name Elena."

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Maddow reports on the ‘doomsday scenario’ that impacted America like a ‘domestic nuclear bomb’

Published

14 mins ago

on

February 18, 2020

By

MSNBC anchor Rachel Maddow on Tuesday reported on the "rule of law emergency" as Attorney General Bill Barr uses the Department of Justice as a "weapon" to benefit Donald Trump.

Maddow reported on all of the key investigations being run by the Southern District of New York (SDNY), which is known as the Sovereign District of New York for its independence from DOJ headquarters.

"They are investigating the Trump inaugural committee, SDNY is investigating the Trumps' family business, SDNY is investigating criminal behavior of President Trump's personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani," Maddow noted. "SDNY put Michael Cohen in prison for hush money paid by the president's campaign before the 2016 election."

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Bill Barr is considering quitting if Trump continues to Tweet about DOJ: report

Published

28 mins ago

on

February 18, 2020

By

The Washington Post Tuesday night reports Attorney General Bill Barr has told multiple people "close to President Trump" inside and outside the White House that he is considering quitting if the President continues to tweet about Dept. of Justice investigations.

Continue Reading
 
 
LEARN MORE
close-image