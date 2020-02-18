Amy Klobuchar shredded for trying to relate to union audience by saying her ‘name in Spanish class was Elena’

Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) met with Culinary Union members in Las Vegas, Nevada Tuesday night during the CNN town hall for her opponents. The Culinary Union is made up of the over 60,000 hotel housekeepers, bartenders, restaurant and casino workers, and others who make up the backbone of the entire city. Many members are Spanish-speaking and people of color, yet it was still puzzling why Klobuchar began her speech with a bizarre anecdote.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to Culinary members and reporters present, she began by saying, “My name is Amy, but when I was in fourth grade Spanish they gave me the name Elena.”

Amy Klobuchar opened the Culinary Union forum by saying: “My name is Amy, but when I was in fourth grade Spanish they gave me the name Elena.” — aída chávez (@aidachavez) February 19, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Sometimes in foreign language classes, students will take on a name that is from the culture of the language they are learning.

But saying it as an opener to a political conversation to relate to Spanish-speaking people was something that took some by surprise.

You can see the criticism below:

ADVERTISEMENT

Klobuchar says that in elementary school Spanish class her name was “Elena” because she couldn’t roll her r’s” https://t.co/0ib8sWKD9Q — Caitlin Huey-Burns (@CHueyBurns) February 19, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

aside from the absurdity of this comment, Amy Klobuchar, an elected US Senator, remembers her name from 4th-grade Spanish but does not know the name of the President of Mexico https://t.co/ORFBYHam2I — Megan Newsome (@ItsMeganNewsome) February 19, 2020

If we're all talking tomorrow about Klobuchar's name in fourth grade Spanish instead of Bloomberg's transphobic remarks I am going to put my hand through my bathroom mirror. — Ryan Thoreson (@ryanthoreson) February 19, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

It’s funny enough when white Americans with rudimentary Spanish racistly assume that their Spanish skills exceed the English skills of a person they’re speaking with. Amy Klobuchar deserves an award for perfecting this art — sherbet marcuse (@investmntwanker) February 19, 2020

Klobuchar ouchea trying to bond with Nevadans by citing her name from 4th grade Spanish class — Bijan C. Bayne (@bijancbayne) February 19, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

“And klobuchar is actually a Spanish transitive verb meaning to force connections. ‘klobucho en todos…’” https://t.co/MzcBPjwgha — Craig Gary Phillips (@craigary) February 19, 2020

amy klobuchar's google search history: "how do you say i'd like to see how your hair would fare in a blizzard in spanish" https://t.co/IJFzNqSN54 — SB (@thischrmingstan) February 19, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT