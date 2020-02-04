‘An appalling act of industrial vandalism’: Japanese officials do PR for plan to dump Fukushima water into ocean
The Japanese government told embassy officials from nearly two dozen countries that releasing the water into the ocean was a “feasible” approach that could be done “with certainty.”
As cleanup of the 2011 Fukushima disaster continues, the Japanese government made its case to embassy officials from 23 countries Monday that dumping contaminated water from the nuclear power plant into the ocean is the best course of action.
According to Kyodo News, officials from the Ministry of Economy, Trade, and Industry claimed releasing the water and evaporating it are both “feasible methods” but said the former could be done “with certainty” because radiation levels could be monitored.
There’s more than one million tons of contaminated water already stored at the plant, with 170 tons more added each day. Utility TEPCO says there will be no more capacity for tanks holding contaminated water by 2022.
As Agence France-Presse reported, “The radioactive water comes from several different sources—including water used for cooling at the plant, and groundwater and rain that seeps into the plant daily—and is put through an extensive filtration process.”
That process still leaves tritium in the water and “has been found to leave small amounts of other radioactive materials,” Kyodo added.
The session for embassy officials followed Friday’s recommendation by a Japanese government panel that releasing the water into the ocean was the most feasible plan. As Reuters reported Friday:
The panel under the industry ministry came to the conclusion after narrowing the choice to either releasing the contaminated water into the Pacific Ocean or letting it evaporate—and opted for the former. Based on past practice it is likely the government will accept the recommendation.
Local fishermen oppose the plan and Reuters noted it is “likely to alarm neighboring countries.”
They’re not alone.
Nuclear policy expert Paul Dorfman said Saturday, “Releasing Fukushima radioactive water into ocean is an appalling act of industrial vandalism.”
Greenpeace opposes the plan as well.
Shaun Burnie, a senior nuclear specialist the group’s German office, has previously called on Japanese authorities to “commit to the only environmentally acceptable option for managing this water crisis, which is long-term storage and processing to remove radioactivity, including tritium.”
Trial hears accuser tried to make Weinstein ‘pseudo-father’
Harvey Weinstein's defense team presented new messages on Monday that it says prove the disgraced movie mogul was in a consensual relationship with one of the main accusers in his rape trial.
Lead defense attorney Donna Rotunno subjected ex-actress Jessica Mann, who says Weinstein raped her in March 2013, to brutal cross-examination that appeared to severely weaken her earlier testimony.
"Thank you for your unfailing support and kindness. It's helped me believing in myself," Mann wrote in an email to Weinstein six months after she alleges he sexually assaulted her.
"Nobody understands me quite like you," she wrote in another message.
Breaking Banner
Don Lemon: This is no laughing matter
Five years ago Don Lemon was a functional punchline. A profile in GQ magazine had a field day with a detail shared by the interviewer, that he pronounced sorbet with a hard "T" – and in fact, was insistent on doing so. Back then if the "CNN Tonight" anchor broke his composure on air, it would have been no big deal. People would have expected it, in fact.
Proving how extremely that cultural tectonic places have shifted over the past five years, these days Lemon is . . . well, he's still something of a lightweight. Watching CNN broadcast him getting, in his own words, "litty lit" in New Orleans on New Year Eve 2019 was more eye opening than anything that happened that night in Times Square.
2020 Election
Sanders and Biden on collision course to save America from Trump
Iowa voters will be the first, but not the last, to choose between Democratic candidates with very different movements that all proclaim that they will defeat President Trump, unite the party, heal the country and address real crises.
This article was produced by Voting Booth, a project of the Independent Media Institute.
But if the closing candidate rallies and events in Iowa have revealed anything, it is that the differences between the top-tier Democrats are much deeper now than they were in 2016. Nowhere is this contrast clearer than at events for Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders, where their faithful see each man as a sage on a sacred mission, while the other leads a doomed wing of the Democratic Party.