Arab Israeli leader makes Trump plan election target
Leading Israeli Arab politician Ayman Odeh has made US President Donald Trump and his controversial peace plan the main target of his campaign for Tuesday’s general election.
“We have an opportunity to defeat the Trump plan in these elections,” said Ayman Odeh, head of the mainly Arab Joint List, the third largest in Israel’s outgoing parliament.
Odeh, 45 is heading a mishmash coalition of parties — including Islamists and Arab nationalists as well as his own bi-communal communist party — into his fourth Israeli election.
He is hoping record turnout among Arab Israelis and increased support from left-wing Jews could see the list win more seats than ever, enabling them to oust right-wing Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
Netanyahu’s main challenger, centrist Blue and White leader Benny Gantz, is trying to focus voter attention on the prime minister’s upcoming corruption trial.
But Odeh is playing the Trump card.
– Getting ‘rid of citizens’ –
Netanyahu was standing on the White House podium on January 28 as Trump unveiled his widely criticised peace plan.
The Israeli premier was visibly thrilled by the plan, which endorsed Israel’s major priorities at the expense of the Palestinians who gave no input to the Trump initiative and rejected it immediately.
Arab Israelis, descendants of Palestinians who remained on their land following the 1948 creation of Israel, found one proposal particularly alarming.
Page 13 of the 181-page plan backed the transfer of Israel’s so-called “Arab triangle” region into a future Palestinian state.
If implemented, that could see some Arab Israelis having their citizenship changed against their will.
“The core problem with this plan is the prime minister is talking about how he will get rid of part of his citizens,” Odeh told AFP in a cafe in Haifa, his home city in northern Israel.
– Bibi vs Tibi –
“I am a son of Haifa, I grew up with the Jews, we cannot establish a border between us and our Jewish neighbours,” he said.
The Netanyahu-endorsed Trump plan “deals with the Arabs as unwanted citizens of a country they want exclusively for Jews”.
Netanyahu subsequently said he was opposed to population transfers.
Odeh tweets and gives speeches and statements in Hebrew, in which he is fluent, and is also prone to quoting Ibn Khaldoun, the great Arab historian and chronicler of the 14th century.
During this election campaign, Israel’s third in a year, Odeh has portrayed the Trump plan as the “most dangerous” issue since 1967, when Israel seized east Jerusalem and the West Bank in the Six-Day War.
Netanyahu’s camp has often used the fear of “dangerous” Odeh and his ally Ahmed Tibi to stir up its right-wing Jewish base.
He has repeatedly claimed that Gantz cannot form a government unless he agrees to a coalition with the Joint List.
The premier’s Likud party election posters promise a government “without Ahmed Tibi”.
“We want the fall of Netanyahu because he is the greatest inciter against Arab citizens and the godfather of the ‘Deal of the Century’,” Odeh said, using a common nickname for the Trump plan.
In September’s election, the Joint List won 13 of parliament’s 120 seats, making it the third largest bloc behind the Likud and Blue and White.
Odeh said the Joint List does not back Gantz, who has also publicly supported the Trump plan.
He said the main objective remains stopping Netanyahu and his “extreme right and pro-settlement allies” from reaching the 61-seat majority required to form a government.
© 2020 AFP
CNN
‘Just not factual’: CNN’s Camerota corners GOP lawmaker about Trump spreading coronavirus misinformation
CNN's Alisyn Camerota on Thursday grilled Rep. Will Hurd (R-TX) about President Donald Trump's widely panned response to the coronavirus epidemic.
During an interview with Hurd, Camerota asked whether he really had confidence in Vice President Mike Pence's ability to lead the federal government's efforts to contain the virus.
Hurd tried to turn that question back against the CNN host by saying she sounded like she was saying the Centers for Disease Control weren't properly focused on fighting the outbreak.
"No!" Camerota countered. "I'm intimating that there is different information coming out of the government. The press conference yesterday had all sorts of things that were just not factual. The president didn't seem to know the fatality rate of coronavirus versus the flu. He's been trying to tamp down concerns and I'm just trying to make sure everybody's on the same page."
Breaking Banner
‘We can’t control that price’: Trump HHS secretary won’t promise a coronavirus vaccine will be affordable for all
As the coronavirus quickly marches toward officially becoming a pandemic, the Trump administration is working hard to give the appearance they are managing the crisis. On Wednesday Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar repeated President Donald Trump's claim that a vaccine for the deadly, quick-spreading virus would be ready soon. Trump had actually appeared to suggest "very soon," which is false.
But soon or very soon, it won't be either for everyone.
Experts agree a coronavirus vaccine won't be ready for the general population more than a year. And while many would assume that would mean it would be available for everyone, HHS Secretary Azar has something different in mind.
Breaking Banner
Trump endorsed a risky antidepressant for veterans — and lawmakers want to know if his Mar-a-Lago pals had a stake in the drugmaker
House Democrats are expanding their investigation of outside influence at the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, examining whether a push to use a new antidepressant from Johnson & Johnson was advanced by a group of unofficial advisers who convened at Mar-a-Lago, President Donald Trump’s private club.
The chairmen of the House veterans affairs and oversight committees sent letters last week asking for emails and financial records from the three advisers, Marvel Entertainment chairman Ike Perlmutter, physician Bruce Moskowitz and lawyer Marc Sherman. The Democrats are seeking, among other documents, any communications the men had with Johnson & Johnson and financial records showing whether they had any stake in the company.