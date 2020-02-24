Quantcast
Connect with us

Arctic ‘doomsday vault’ stocks up on more food seeds in preparation for a global catastrophe: report

Published

1 min ago

on

An Arctic “doomsday vault” is set Tuesday to receive 60,000 samples of seeds from around the world as the biggest global crop reserve stocks up for a global catastrophe.

The seeds are to be deposited in the vault inside a mountain near Longyearbyen on Spitsbergen Island in Norway’s Svalbard archipelago, about 1,000 kilometres (600 miles) from the North Pole.

ADVERTISEMENT

“As the pace of climate change and biodiversity loss increases, there is new urgency surrounding efforts to save food crops at risk of extinction,” said Stefan Schmitz, who manages the reserve as head of the Crop Trust.

“The large scope of today’s seed deposit reflects worldwide concern about the impacts of climate change and biodiversity loss on food production,” Schmitz added.

“But more importantly it demonstrates a growing global commitment –- from the institutions and countries that have made deposits today and indeed the world –- to the conservation and use of the crop diversity that is crucial for farmers in their efforts to adapt to changing growing conditions,” he said.

Common as well as wilder varieties of grains are being sent by institutions in countries as diverse as Brazil, the United States, Germany, Morocco, Mali, Israel and Mongolia.

The latest shipment will bring to around 1.05 million the number of seed varieties placed in three underground alcoves which form the vault, known also as Noah’s Ark.

ADVERTISEMENT

Aimed at safeguarding biodiversity in the face of climate change, wars and other natural and man-made disasters, the seed bank has the capacity to hold up to 4.5 million batches, or twice the number of crop varieties believed to exist in the world today.

It was launched in 2008 with financing from Norway.

Its usefulness was spotlighted during Syria’s civil war when researchers were able in 2015 to retrieve from the vault duplicates of grains lost in the destruction of Aleppo.

ADVERTISEMENT

The countries and institutions that deposit seeds in the vault retain ownership over them and can retrieve them when necessary.

Paradoxically, the vault was itself hit by climate change.

ADVERTISEMENT

In 2016, water seeped into the vault’s tunnel entrance due to permafrost melting as Arctic temperatures climbed unusually high.

Norway has since financed work to insulate the vault from further effects of a warming and wetter climate, which scientists say is happening two times faster in the Arctic than elsewhere.

The Global Seed Vault. AFP / Sophie RAMIS.

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump demands two female Supreme Court justices recuse themselves from all of his cases: ‘I only ask for fairness’

Published

33 mins ago

on

February 24, 2020

By

The president of the United States on Monday demanded two Supreme Court justices recuse themselves from all cases related to his interests.

Donald Trump made his demand while visiting India.

Trump quoted Fox News personality Laura Ingraham as saying Justice Sonia Sotomayor "accuses GOP appointed justices of being biased in favor of Trump."

"This is a terrible thing to say," Trump argued.

The president did not see the comments as a warning of justices who were not acting impartially but instead said Sotomayor was trying to "shame" fellow justices into voting her way.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

World Health Organization warns COVID-19 coronavirus could be a ‘potential pandemic’

Published

49 mins ago

on

February 24, 2020

By

The new coronavirus has peaked in China but could still grow into a pandemic, the World Health Organization has warned, as infections mushroom in other countries.

Financial markets have gone into a tailspin after grim news of deaths and outbreaks in the Middle East, Europe and Asia, even as the Chinese epicentre appeared to be calming, with the death toll at its lowest for three weeks.

But the situation is worsening in other countries, with more than 2,000 cases and 30 deaths reported abroad, prompting a raft of restrictions on travellers from infected nations.

South Korea, Italy and Iran have logged particularly sharp increases in infections and deaths, while several countries in the Middle East reported their first cases of the novel coronavirus.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

‘They are investigating Matt Gaetz’: Miami Democrats celebrate Florida Bar probe into GOP lawmaker

Published

1 hour ago

on

February 24, 2020

By

Controversial Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) could suffer professional sanction -- or even lose his law license -- after a stunt Republicans pulled in an attempt to derail the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump.

Three weeks ago, the Miami-Dade Democratic Party filed an official complaint over Gaetz storming a Sensitive Compartmented Information Facility (SCIF) in October.

"Impeachment proceedings are a legal process leading to a trial, and therefore covered by the Florida Bar's rules of conduct," Chairman Steve Simeonidis said at the time.

Continue Reading
 
 
LEARN MORE
close-image