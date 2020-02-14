Quantcast
Connect with us

Army ignores Trump and chooses not to investigate Alexander Vindman: report

Published

1 min ago

on

The Army has no plans to investigate the former National Security Council staffer who testified in the House impeachment inquiry against President Trump, POLITICO reports.

Army Secretary Ryan McCarthy made the announcement in the wake President Donald Trump’s comments where he said he imagined the military would “take a look at” whether Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman should face disciplinary action for the “horrible things” he said during his testimony.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a move that many saw as retribution meted out by Trump, Vindman was fired from his position last week after Trump’s acquittal in the Senate.

Read the full report over at POLITICO.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Former Stormy Daniels lawyer and Trump tormentor Michael Avenatti found guilty of extortion

Published

19 mins ago

on

February 14, 2020

By

Michael Avenatti, the attorney who formerly represented adult film star Stormy Daniels and subsequently became a regular tormentor of President Donald Trump, has been found guilty of attempting to extort athletics apparel giant Nike.

CNN reports that a jury found Avenatti guilty of all three counts in the case: transmission of interstate communications with intent to extort, attempted extortion and honest services wire fraud.

Prosecutors say Avenatti told Nike that he would expose them for purportedly making illicit payments to amateur basketball players unless they paid him millions of dollars.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

‘This is how republics end!’ Trump supporters have white-hot meltdown after Andrew McCabe skates

Published

27 mins ago

on

February 14, 2020

By

The United States Department of Justice revealed on Friday that it will not bring criminal charges against former FBI Director Andrew McCabe for allegedly lying to investigators -- and supporters of President Donald Trump are not pleased.

After news broke that McCabe would not face criminal prosecution, many Trump supporters immediately howled about the death of justice in the American republic -- all this because of a man who lied to investigators about leaks that were actually damaging to Hillary Clinton.

Check out some of the furious reactions below.

The precedent has been set.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Trump’s desire for ‘classical’ architecture is consistent with authoritarian tastes: op-ed

Published

28 mins ago

on

February 14, 2020

By

According to an draft executive order from the White House titled “Making Federal Buildings Beautiful Again,” newly built or upgraded federal structures must now adhere to “the classical architectural style." While not entirely specific, the directive that the style should reflect the infrastructure of “republican Rome." But according to the American Institute of Architects, draft's “uniform style mandate” is antithetical to democratic ideals. Washington DC's urban planning director went so far as to call it "authoritarian."

Continue Reading
 
 
LEARN MORE
close-image