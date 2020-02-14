Army ignores Trump and chooses not to investigate Alexander Vindman: report

The Army has no plans to investigate the former National Security Council staffer who testified in the House impeachment inquiry against President Trump, POLITICO reports.

Army Secretary Ryan McCarthy made the announcement in the wake President Donald Trump’s comments where he said he imagined the military would “take a look at” whether Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman should face disciplinary action for the “horrible things” he said during his testimony.

In a move that many saw as retribution meted out by Trump, Vindman was fired from his position last week after Trump’s acquittal in the Senate.

