Quantcast
Connect with us

‘Art of the Deal’ co-author worried an ‘emboldened’ Trump may target him personally for revenge

Published

15 mins ago

on

Thirty-five years ago, author Tony Schwartz began interviewing Donald Trump as preparation to ghostwrite an autobiography for New York City business scion.

The result was the 1987 bestselling book Trump: The Art of the Deal, for which Schwartz received co-author credit.

In the decades since, Schwartz has become a frequent critic of Trump. He is an MSNBC analyst who has a re-occurring feature on “The Beat” with Ari Melber titled “State of Mind,” in which Schwartz dissects the president’s mental state.

ADVERTISEMENT

With Trump now seeking retribution against all those who have crossed him, Schwartz is worried he may be targeted.

“The degree to which Trump feels emboldened to exact revenge on his perceived enemies is truly frightening — to me personally, but also for all of those he may go after,” Schwartz posted Thursday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Requiem for a Senator: How Lamar Alexander maneuvered himself into the dustbin of history

Published

6 mins ago

on

February 6, 2020

By

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

‘Art of the Deal’ co-author worried an ‘emboldened’ Trump may target him personally for revenge

Published

15 mins ago

on

February 6, 2020

By

Thirty-five years ago, author Tony Schwartz began interviewing Donald Trump as preparation to ghostwrite an autobiography for New York City business scion.

The result was the 1987 bestselling book Trump: The Art of the Deal, for which Schwartz received co-author credit.

In the decades since, Schwartz has become a frequent critic of Trump. He is an MSNBC analyst who has a re-occurring feature on "The Beat" with Ari Melber titled "State of Mind," in which Schwartz dissects the president's mental state.

With Trump now seeking retribution against all those who have crossed him, Schwartz is worried he may be targeted.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Trump knows what motivates his base –but he clearly has no idea what to say to Black voters

Published

54 mins ago

on

February 6, 2020

By

President Donald Trump knows very well how to motivate his audience. They love a good chant. MAGA audiences go nuts for free hats, shirts and signs. They get excited when they hear the president bash whatever Democrat he's come up with a pitifully lame nickname he invented. But when it comes to courting Black voters, Trump has made it clear, he has no idea where to begin.

Washington Post reporter Phil Bump noted that one of Trump's favorite things to do to appeal to Black voters is to cite unemployment numbers he had little influence over causing.

Continue Reading
 
 
LEARN MORE
close-image